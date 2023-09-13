The man accused of killing Mobile Police Department officer Sean Tuder on Jan. 20, 2019, faces a new charge for the slaying.
On Tuesday, Sept. 12, as jury selection began for his trial, a grand jury charged Marco Antonio Perez with capital murder of a law enforcement officer. The indictment alleges Perez killed Tuder, “regardless of whether Marco Antonio Perez knew or should have known Sean Tuder was an officer on duty.”
Tuder was working a case involving Perez — who had outstanding warrants for allegedly faking his own kidnapping and murder to avoid federal gun charges — when he was shot near the Peach Place Inn apartment complex on Leroy Stevens Road. Perez later sought immunity from capital murder charges on the grounds he was acting in self-defense and did not know Tuder was a police officer.
The new indictment means prosecutors will no longer have to prove Perez knew Tuder was a law enforcement officer as part of their case against him.
Perez’ defense attorney Dennis Knizley in turn filed a motion to continue the trial on the grounds the new indictment “substantially changes the allegations” against Perez. Knizley also claimed the defense has not had adequate time to locate witnesses and prepare a defense against the new charges.
“The defendant and counsel have for the past four years been preparing for the case under the August 2019 indictment that required the state to prove the defendant knew Sean Tudor was an officer at the time of the shooting,” the motion reads. “To require Marco Perez to now defend against this materially different allegation of the indictment creates a prejudice of the defendant’s substantial rights.”
Knizley wrote he had intended to call expert witnesses to refute that Tuder was on duty at the time of the incident, which he claims was unnecessary under the previous indictment. Now, Knizley claims the witness is critical and needs adequate time to obtain the witness again.
Lagniappe reached out to Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office for comment on the indictment but did not receive a response by time of publication.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.