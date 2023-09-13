Perez

The man accused of killing Mobile Police Department officer Sean Tuder on Jan. 20, 2019, faces a new charge for the slaying.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, as jury selection began for his trial, a grand jury charged Marco Antonio Perez with capital murder of a law enforcement officer. The indictment alleges Perez killed Tuder, “regardless of whether Marco Antonio Perez knew or should have known Sean Tuder was an officer on duty.”

