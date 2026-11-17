Featured CIRCUIT COURT New jury selected in Mama Tot son’s murder By SCOTT JOHNSON Scott Johnson Digital Editor, Investigative Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Nov 17, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Reuben Gulley (left) is being charged with murder for the death of Randon Lee (pictured on right). Also shown is Ophelia "Mama Tot" Nichols. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week will be round two for the murder trial of Reuben Thomas Gulley, after a family medical emergency brought proceedings to an abrupt halt earlier this month.A full slate of 12 jurors and two alternates were paneled Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, with attorneys and prosecutors immediately preparing to start opening arguments. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m|@3:=6 r@F?EJ r:C4F:E yF586 |:4926= (:?5@> 5:D>:DD65 E96 AC6G:@FD ;FCJ A2?6= }@G] b 27E6C vF==6J’D 2EE@C?6J[ r92D6 s62C>2?[ C6A@CE65 9:D >@E96C 925 DF776C65 2 962CE 2EE24<] %9@D6 ;FC@CD 925 366? D6=64E65 27E6C 2 7F== 52J @7 BF6DE:@?:?8 3FE 925 ?@E J6E 366? DH@C? :?]k^DA2?mk^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mpDD:DE2?E s:DEC:4E pEE@C?6J z2EJ $:AA6C :D AC@D64FE:?8 E96 42D6 7@C E96 DE2E6]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mvF==6J :D 492C865 H:E9 >FC56C :? E96 yF?6 ac[ a_aa[ D9@@E:?8 562E9 @7 `g\J62C\@=5 #2?5@? {66[ E96 D@? @7 D@4:2= >65:2 A6CD@?2=:EJ ~A96=:2 }:49@=D[ <?@H? @?=:?6 2D “|2>2 %@E]”k^DA2?mk^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m#6256CD 42? =62C? >@C6 23@FE E96 42D6 3J C625:?8 @FC C646?E 4@G6C286 @? E96 42D6ik^DA2?mk^Am Emergency resets trial in Mama Tot son’s murder Witness jailed ahead of murder trial Murder suspect shuts down plea deal Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com or call his desk, 251-445-8813. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mama Tot Son Murder Mama Tot Son Randon Lee Murder Trial Update Mobile County Circuit Court Murder Legal Procedure Scott Johnson Digital Editor, Investigative Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Scott Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Daphne cheer coach sues over tryout controversy Heroic Mississippi riverboat captain from Mobile Federal clerk left post after exposed affair Ex-spouses expected to blame each other in fraud trial Sunday Brunch — What could it be? Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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