Big Brother Big Sister

(Left to right) Mobile District Attorney spokesperson Tara Zieman, City of Mobile Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama President and CEO Aimee Risser and Mobile Fire-Rescue Chief Jeremy Lami spoke at a press conference Friday announcing a new mentorship program.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama is bringing the nationally-recognized “Bigs with Badges” mentorship program to the Mobile Bay area in partnership with local first responders.

At a Friday morning press conference, Aimee Risser, the organization’s president and CEO, said the Mobile Police Department, Fire-Rescue Department and other agencies will help them continue to forge meaningful, life-changing connections with young people.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.