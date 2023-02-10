(Left to right) Mobile District Attorney spokesperson Tara Zieman, City of Mobile Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama President and CEO Aimee Risser and Mobile Fire-Rescue Chief Jeremy Lami spoke at a press conference Friday announcing a new mentorship program.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama is bringing the nationally-recognized “Bigs with Badges” mentorship program to the Mobile Bay area in partnership with local first responders.
At a Friday morning press conference, Aimee Risser, the organization’s president and CEO, said the Mobile Police Department, Fire-Rescue Department and other agencies will help them continue to forge meaningful, life-changing connections with young people.
“This wouldn’t be possible if there already wasn’t a culture of caring in our fire department and police department,” she said. “What research has consistently shown is the power of relationships and building bridges when these individuals get to know the children in a really meaningful way in their communities. We’re just excited to elevate and invite more people in these professions who have already been walking with us for many years to join us and really help build bridges in a meaningful way through mentoring.”
Children who have a mentor are 46 percent less likely to use illegal drugs, 52 percent less likely to skip school and 56 percent more likely to pursue higher education, Big Brothers Big Sisters found.
By their own metric, 95 percent of children enrolled in their program say their mentors – also called “Bigs” – have made them feel valued and part of a community.
“We’re out there everyday responding to calls in the community and we see that we can make more of a difference in many, many areas of their lives,” MFRD Chief Jeremy Lami said. “It makes me extremely proud of our department, our members who want to get involved in something like that.”
He added that local authorities serving as adult and friend figures to children between the ages of 6 and 18 shows the community that they are truly invested in its well-being and are interested in being “change agents.”
There are 100 children currently on Big Brothers Big Sisters’ waiting list to be matched with a community volunteer, Risser said. Volunteers must commit to being involved in their child’s life for at least one year, but she said the average match-length goes far beyond that.
Risser said the program has also helped change the way communities perceive first responders and law enforcement.
“It is changing the perception that, unfortunately, needs to be changed where our children – and those who are their ‘Bigs’ – look at each other differently when you have a caring relationship,” she said. “You see each other as humans beyond the uniform.”
To donate or learn more about volunteering, head to bbbssa.org.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
