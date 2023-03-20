The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) is once again fully seated, after operating for several months with just two members.
On Friday, March 10, Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Kim Davidson as the board’s newest member. The board oversees all decisions of pardons, paroles, restoration of political and civil rights, the remission of fines and forfeitures and parole revocation.
According to a press release, Davidson has a long career practicing law, holding a Juris Doctor from the Birmingham School of Law and receiving her law credentials from the Alabama State Bar in 1996 and has led her own practice in Vestavia Hills since 2002.
“It is an honor to become part of this team, and I am looking forward to working with fellow Board members,” Davidson said. “I am genuinely committed to leaving a positive impact on people I serve by making careful and informed decisions focusing on public safety, offender accountability and victims’ rights.”
Davidson joins board chair Leigh Gwathney, who was appointed in 2019, and associate member Darryl Littleton, who was appointed in July 2021. She replaces Dwayne Spurlock, who retired in November 2022. He had served on the board since May 2018.
“On behalf of the Board, we look forward to welcoming Ms. Davidson to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles,” Gwathney said.
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is led by former state senator Cam Ward, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Kay Ivey in December 2020. The agency employs more than 780 officers who monitor, evaluate, and assist individuals on supervised release in order to ensure safe and successful re-entry to society. In 2022, the bureau supervised approximately 57,600 individuals.
“Kim will be a great addition to the Board of Pardons and Paroles,” Ward said. “Her legal background in family law and mediation makes her well-suited for this position. I look forward to working with her in this new role.”
The ABPP board is currently approving the least amount of eligible paroles in the last 10 years. In Fiscal Year 2022, the board granted parole to roughly 10 percent of those eligible. This consisted of granting parole to 409 individuals while denying 3,593 others. They additionally approved pardons for 799 individuals while denying 1,403.
These numbers follow a steep decline in granted requests following record highs in 2017 and 2018 when more than 50 percent of eligible offenders were approved for supervised release.
