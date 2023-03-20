Alabama Board of Pardons & Parole (ABPP)

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) is once again fully seated, after operating for several months with just two members.

On Friday, March 10, Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Kim Davidson as the board’s newest member. The board oversees all decisions of pardons, paroles, restoration of political and civil rights, the remission of fines and forfeitures and parole revocation.

Kim Davidson

