ST. MICHAEL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
Andrea Williamson

Andrea Williamson of Ridgeland, South Carolina, has been announced as the new principal of St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope.

The Archdiocese of Mobile announced the placement Tuesday morning, stating Williamson will assume the role and responsibilities for the 2023-24 school term.

