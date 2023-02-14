Andrea Williamson of Ridgeland, South Carolina, has been announced as the new principal of St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope.
The Archdiocese of Mobile announced the placement Tuesday morning, stating Williamson will assume the role and responsibilities for the 2023-24 school term.
Williamson has worked at John Paul II Catholic School in South Carolina as an assistant principal since 2015.
“I have been blessed with the vocation of teaching in Catholic schools, and I am honored to be chosen to take on the role of principal at St. Michael Catholic High School,” Williamson said. “Saint John Paul II told the young people of America to ‘listen to His voice. Do not be afraid. Open up your hearts to Christ.’ I remember hearing these words from then-Pope John Paul II as a young student in Catholic school, challenging me to listen to His voice, and this challenge has stayed with me ever since.”
Williamson will fill in the hole created by the departure of St. Michael’s founding principal,Faustin Weber, who began in 2016 and retired ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Assistant principal and athletic director Paul Knapstein has served as interim principal in his stead.
She added, “I, too, try to challenge students not to be afraid, to listen to His voice, to become the person that God wants us to be and with St. Michael by our side we will continue a culture centered in Christ where students live out the challenge to become saints. I am looking forward to joining the Catholic school community in Baldwin County, and I am excited to be in a community that clearly supports Catholic education.”
With more than 20 years of education experience, Williamson began her career as a social studies teacher with Fairbanks North Star Borough Schools in Fairbanks, Ak., from 2001-09. In addition to her experience in Catholic schools, Williamson herself is a product of Catholic education. She graduated from Lake Catholic High School in Mentor, Ohio, then earned a bachelor’s degree in Education from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Missouri and an education specialist degree from St. Leo University in Florida.
Williamson is also a doctoral student at St. Leo and is expected to graduate in June 2023.
Williamson’s husband, John, is a retired member of the U.S. Army, and they have a 12-year-old daughter, Anna.
