A $2 million federal grant is going toward building a new terminal building at Fairhope’s H.L. “Sonny” Callahan Airport. Civic leaders say the addition will boost business and tourism on the Eastern Shore.
Construction will begin this year and is expected to end around the middle months of 2024, according to a press release from the Fairhope Airport Authority (FAA). The grant award was made possible by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“An attractive and modern welcoming center will give visitors a great first impression, reflecting the image of Fairhope, and also further facilitating the business and cultural climate of Fairhope as air traffic into our city grows,” Mayor Sherry Sullivan said in a statement.
FAA Board of Directors Chairman Frank “Chip” Groner said the airport “badly needed” a new terminal building. The facility will feature “a large attractively furnished lobby for visitors” and a “fully equipped pilot’s lounge with all flight planning capabilities,” he said.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
