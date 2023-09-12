New theft accusations and customer outrage took center stage as the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board [PWWSB] approved its fiscal year 2024 budget.
Director Cherry Doyle mentioned possible new credit card theft and accused other board directors of covering it up in order to stave off receivership in a number of passionate speeches against a 22 percent rate increase, which is set to take effect Nov. 1.
“You were told to fire someone who stole a credit card,” Doyle told PWWSB Operations Manager Mac Underwood during the meeting. “You said the board had told you to fire them. It was never brought to the board. Who fired the guy who stole credit cards?”
During the meeting, Underwood cited “personnel issues” and declined to comment. After the meeting, Underwood told a gaggle of reporters the unnamed employee was caught using a gas card issued to his work vehicle for his personal vehicle. Underwood did not disclose how much was spent on the gas card, but said “it wasn’t a lot.”
Underwood said he and other staffers met with the employee in question and fired him after the issue was discovered.
“You can’t ask for much more than that,” he said.
The case was not referred to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office for criminal charges, Underwood said.
Doyle said the new information could force PWWSB into receivership, as the utility’s bond holder Synovus Bank had warned against more theft. Underwood said the utility would continue to negotiate its way out of financial trouble, in part through a concession agreement with a private firm. He added that the issue of receivership could be decided at an Oct. 10 hearing in front of Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter.
Despite the multiple speeches from Doyle, the board approved the fiscal year 2024 budget, including a 22-percent minimum rate increase. The increase means customers with a ¾-inch meter size who use 2,000 gallons per month would pay $31.24. The minimum rates go up from there depending upon meter size and usage.
While begging colleagues to reconsider the budget, Doyle pointed to how much of the spending plan goes toward payroll and legal fees. Specifically, she pointed to Underwood’s salary and the proposed bill for legal services from Adams & Reese. Legal fees are expected to cost $450,000 for the fiscal year, while salaries will cost $2.1 million of the $16 million total budget.
The cost of water and debt service make up the largest individual totals from the proposed budget. PWWSB plans to spend nearly $4 million for the water it buys from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System, which includes a possible 3 percent increase. Debt service makes up a bit less at $3.9 million. Those two line items, along with salaries, make up 63 percent of the budget.
The utility is negatively impacted by the loss of about 50 percent of the water it purchases from MAWSS, Underwood said. About 18 percent of that total comes from the Alabama Village neighborhood, he said.
Repair and maintenance takes up $663,600 in the budget, which is far less than the total for salaries. This is a point Doyle made clear in her comments.
“This budget is set up for the rich man to get richer and the poor man to get poorer,” she said. “If you get $100,000 take it down to $35,000 and use some of that to put in new pipes. You’ve got people digging ditches, working all day, sweating and making less than $35,000. Meanwhile big suits sit up here and don’t break a sweat.”
Customers at the meeting were outraged by the increase, as many pay much more than the minimum amount each month already. One outraged customer was former Prichard City Councilwoman Severia Campbell Morris. She said she hopes the board is put into receivership.
“If that is granted, it means this board is out,” she said. “I’m very disappointed in your behavior.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.