Downtown shooting 2022
BY DALE LIESCH

Police suspect the shooter who killed one and injured eight others on New Year’s Eve had an illegal automatic switch on his weapon and was himself shot by someone possibly connected to the man he killed.

Mobile Chief of Police Paul Prine told Lagniappe in a phone interview that the shooter and the man who shot him are still in the hospital. While he declined to release their names as the investigation is still underway, Prine identified the victim as 24-year-old Jatarious Reives.

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

