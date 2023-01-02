Police suspect the shooter who killed one and injured eight others on New Year’s Eve had an illegal automatic switch on his weapon and was himself shot by someone possibly connected to the man he killed.
Mobile Chief of Police Paul Prine told Lagniappe in a phone interview that the shooter and the man who shot him are still in the hospital. While he declined to release their names as the investigation is still underway, Prine identified the victim as 24-year-old Jatarious Reives.
Authorities believe the shooting began over an argument, that the suspect shot Reives and another person, who they believe might know Reives, shot the suspect in response.
“The two individuals [the shooter and Reives] we believe were certainly known to each other,” Prine said. “What the altercation was about is unknown at this time. But we do believe there are some affiliations with some known gang activity and criminal activity.”
The gun used to kill Reives had been modified with a switch that enabled it to fire as if it were an automatic weapon, Prine said.
Recalling the task force Mayor Sandy Stimpson wrote was formed in a Sunday statement, Prine said the partnership between MPD, the mayor’s office and federal agencies, like the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) could lead to federal charges for the modified weapon in addition to the charge for Reives’s murder.
He added Alabama currently does not have a law against such switches, but said Stimpson reached out to the local legislative delegation to consider creating one.
“With a state charge of altering a firearm with a switch, we can implement things like mandated sentencing whether its five, ten, or fifteen years, and that would certainly help when we run into individuals who have these devices we can immediately take them off the street, put them in jail and keep them off the street until their court date,” Prine said.
Though the incident occurred in the 200 block of Dauphin Street at around 11:14 p.m. while thousands attended the city’s annual MoonPie Over Mobile event, Prine said he would not consider it an active shooter situation and there is no further threat.
“This altercation started between two people and as a result of shots being fired innocent bystanders were struck,” he said. “That is unfortunate and I must go on the record and say I am livid about it.”
He blamed the violent reaction to an argument on what he termed “a lost generation” of young men without discipline or leadership in their lives.
“An individual had no other means to resolve conflict other than having to resort straight to gunfire,” Prine said. “We have some young men in our community who I feel like are part of a lost generation. And that is that there is not the proper love, faith and discipline in the home that we immediately resort to nothing else but gunfire.
“Now we have innocent bystanders that’s been struck by gunfire for no reason of their own other than trying to celebrate the new year, and that's unfortunate.”
Six bystanders, who were hospitalized for injuries, have been released to recover at home. One other remains in the hospital with critical injuries. The shooter is in the hospital under police guard and will be sent to Metro Jail upon his release.
The shooter is expected to face a murder charge for Reives’s death, along with possible federal charges for the illegal weapon.
“I am sickened by it that all of this could have been prevented had people left their weapons at home to go downtown and enjoy a fun-filled evening ringing in and celebrating the New Year,” Prine said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call or text an anonymous tip to 844-251-0644.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
