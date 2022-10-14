Investigators are ruling out foul play concerning an unidentified man found dead in Montlimar Canal in Mobile late last month.
The Mobile Police Department discovered the deceased man on Sept. 29 when responding to a report of a dead body found in the water near Government Street and the Interstate 65 overpass.
While an autopsy report has not been completed and the cause of death remains unknown, MPD spokeswoman Cpl. Katrina Frazier told Lagniappe Friday investigators are not handling the matter as a criminal investigation.
“We are awaiting the official autopsy cause of death; however, there is no evidence of a criminal act,” Frazier said.
Frazier did not disclose the identity of the individual, per MPD policy. She said victims' names are not released in noncriminal cases.
Scott Johnson
