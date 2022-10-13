Criminal Appeals Court Judges

An appellate court ruled Friday to unanimously overturn a criminal contempt charge against a high-profile Mobile attorney, but not without calling her actions into question.

Detailed in an Oct. 7 decision, all five judges on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals found no evidence attorney Christine Hernandez committed an offense rising to “constructive contempt of court” when a process server she hired attempted to deliver a subpoena to defense attorney Chase Dearman during a murder trial in November 2021. 

Christine Hernandez, high profile Alabama lawyer, found in contempt

Attorneys David Kennedy and Christine Hernandez celebrate after a victory in court of the state of Alabama and the Probate Court of Mobile in 2015.

