An appellate court ruled Friday to unanimously overturn a criminal contempt charge against a high-profile Mobile attorney, but not without calling her actions into question.
Detailed in an Oct. 7 decision, all five judges on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals found no evidence attorney Christine Hernandez committed an offense rising to “constructive contempt of court” when a process server she hired attempted to deliver a subpoena to defense attorney Chase Dearman during a murder trial in November 2021.
The decision reverses a Mobile judge’s ruling and a respective $100 fine. State prosecutors have 14 days to request a rehearing.
Hernandez represents a defendant accused of stealing from Dearman. During contempt hearings in December, she argued she intended to have Dearman served after a trial on Nov. 18 because he was hard to locate. Process server Eddie Stokely testified he was never given those instructions and served Dearman in the hallway outside of the courtroom where jurors for the murder trial were present on recess.
Dearman requested a mistrial, arguing members of the jury were tainted by witnessing the event. Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Wesley Pipes took the request under consideration, had Stokely escorted to his courtroom and charged both and Hernandez with contempt. Dearman’s client ultimately secured a plea deal before a jury arrived at a verdict.
Pipes found Hernandez guilty in December, stating she intentionally directed Stokely to serve Dearman during the trial, putting it in jeopardy.
“This court cannot and will not allow gamesmanship and unrelated squabbles among lawyers to interrupt, hinder, and disturb its proceedings as happened in this case,” Pipes wrote.
The appellate judges unanimously disagreed with this assessment, however.
According to an opinion written by Appeals Judge Chris McCool, though the appellate court believed Hernandez’s decisions showed “lack of prudence” and “lack of wisdom,” there was no evidence her actions had any impact on the trial, pointing to the testimony of a lone juror who was interviewed after the trial who acknowledged seeing Stokely’s exchange with Dearman, but not understanding what was happening.
McCool wrote, “Pipes found only that Hernandez intended for Stokley to serve Dearman during the trial and that service of the subpoena could have interfered with the trial if the circumstances had been different. But to restate the matter clearly, possibilities and speculation as to what could have occurred are not sufficient to support a finding that she committed constructive criminal contempt without some evidence indicating that the service incident actually interfered with Dearman's client's trial.” (Emphasis original)
In a phone interview, Hernandez said the appeals court’s decision vindicates her and protects her record.
“It was my position that I had done absolutely nothing to warrant contempt,” she said. “This was portrayed like I walked up in that courtroom and had [Dearman] served. That is not what I did. All I did was issue a subpoena and hire a process server.”
