How do you turn a controversial sales tax decision into a unanimous vote with little discussion in less than two decades? If you’re the city of Mobile, you attach a very popular program to the funding.
On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council approved without comment the extension of the city’s Capital Improvement Program [CIP] and 20-percent sales tax increase that funds it. The increase has been colloquially called “the penny” since its inception because it increases the city’s share of sales tax revenue from 4-cents on every dollar spent within the city limits to 5 cents.
The new plan extends the program to 2028 and gives each of the seven councilors an increase from $3 million to $4 million annually to direct toward capital improvements in their districts.
When asked about the popularity of the tax years after it was passed by a narrow margin during the Sam Jones administration, Mayor Sandy Stimpson told reporters residents and representatives alike can see the difference the funding increase has made in the city.
“It’s because of the good it has done,” Stimpson said. “Councilors can see the huge benefits to the city. The response we get from citizens is very positive.”
In addition to the $28 million reserved for each of the seven council districts per year, Stimpson said the program also earmarks $4 million for the maintenance of city buildings and puts another $4 million toward underserved communities in Community Development Block Grant-eligible areas.
In addition to making changes to the funding for the program, the council’s vote extends the tax another 5 years and avoids a sunset. The program is now set to end in 2028, unless the council again votes to extend it. Stimpson said the sunset provision allows the council to reverse course if the public ever stops seeing the benefits.
“That’s why we put the sunset on it,” he said. “If it’s not satisfying the public, we can stop it.”
Council Vice President Gina Gregory remembered voting for the tax increase the first time, long before it funded the popular CIP. At that time she was the swing vote and the controversial decision was meant to help keep the city operating. Since then, she said, the economy and city has changed.
“The difference between then and now is the economy and where the city is financially,” she said.
At the time of the vote on the first tax increase, the city was “having trouble just trying to operate,” she said.
“The thought was that if we didn’t shore up funding, we’d have to cut city departments,” Gregory said. “It was a difficult decision.”
Years after the increase took effect, Gregory and other councilors voted to start putting the extra funding toward capital projects, while at the time, giving each councilor control over $3 million. Stimpson vetoed the first CIP vote, but a previous iteration of the council voted to override the veto and the program was born.
“This has become a very popular program because it’s something you can see,” Gregory said. “Before, it was very operational and now it’s all infrastructure based. You can see where the penny goes.”
As for projects in District 7 that could use an additional $1 million from CIP, Gregory said the list is long. In addition to continued work to improve Langan Park, she said newly acquired residents already have requests for traffic control devices and lighting in their neighborhoods.
Banned
Two of three residents formally banned from attending council meetings in July, spoke out about the experience during a public comment period at Tuesday’s meeting.
Timothy Hollis, Sabrina Mass and Cussetta Jackson were all prohibited from attending the city’s weekly legislative meeting beginning July 1, after Jackson stood up with a sign in protest of the council’s decision to sell Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex and the other two citizens defended her.
The letters sent to the three residents told them they had been “repeatedly disruptive” during a June 27 meeting. They were accused in the letters of repeatedly yelling at councilors to “send you a letter,” according to the letter written by Linder. The letter also called the behavior “coordinated.” The letter also called the behavior “disruptive.”
Mass said councilors and council attorney Michael Linder, who penned the letter, attacked her character in accusing her of acting inappropriately.
“In the 18 years I’ve been coming to council meetings, I’ve never been disrespectful,” she said. “I’ve had great relationships with previous councilors.”
She called the ban and the letter a “mischaracterization” of her character.
“I’m very well known in this city,” Mass said. “I’ve never disrespected anybody in the community or in the council chambers.”
During his three minutes to speak to councilors about the situation, Hollis said the letter and the ban represented a violation of his First Amendment rights. He also spent the last 90 seconds or so of the time reciting the Declaration of Independence.
After the meeting, Hollis said the letter and the ban had “no validity” because he attended two meetings while under it and was still able to interact with councilors. The only restriction he suffered was not being able to speak, which he said the letter didn’t prohibit.
In other business, the council officially certified Josh Woods as the winner of the District 6 Special Election on July 25. He will be sworn in during the council’s Aug. 8 meeting.
