How do you turn a controversial sales tax decision into a unanimous vote with little discussion in less than two decades? If you’re the city of Mobile, you attach a very popular program to the funding.

On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council approved without comment the extension of the city’s Capital Improvement Program [CIP] and 20-percent sales tax increase that funds it. The increase has been colloquially called “the penny” since its inception because it increases the city’s share of sales tax revenue from 4-cents on every dollar spent within the city limits to 5 cents.

