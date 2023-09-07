Two employees with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) died in a murder-suicide that occurred in Orange Beach early Thursday morning.
Deputy Kenneth Booth and dispatcher Alexis White were found dead by the Orange Beach Police Department at the Seaside Beach and Racquet Club at approximately 2:45 a.m.
According to a Facebook post from CCSO, an argument between the two escalated to the point where Booth shot and killed White. Booth then turned the gun on himself and took his own life.
White had been an employee with CCSO since she was 16, and was a charter member of the agency’s youth leadership academy, according to the post. She continued to be a part of the program as a participant and coach in the years following.
“Our family here at the Sheriff’s Office is devastated,” the Facebook post reads. “We are all in shock and saddened to our very core. Our hearts go out to the families of all those involved.”
In a statement, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said, “There are not enough words to express what [White] and her family mean to me. I am literally heartbroken. I feel like [White] is one of my own kids.”
Orange Beach’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.
