Cullman County Muder-suicide
Cullman County Sheriff's Office

Two employees with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) died in a murder-suicide that occurred in Orange Beach early Thursday morning.

Deputy Kenneth Booth and dispatcher Alexis White were found dead by the Orange Beach Police Department at the Seaside Beach and Racquet Club at approximately 2:45 a.m.

