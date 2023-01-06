A Baldwin County youth rehabilitation center has been ordered to pay back more than $3.4 million after billing Medicaid for services it did not provide to the young people in its charge, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
According to a 2017 complaint, youth counselors were instructed to wrongfully report the amount of time they spent counseling camp residents in order to earn the organization more money from Medicaid repayments.
Pathway of Baldwin County LLC and its parent corporation Pathway Inc. of Enterprise run a 190-acre wilderness youth camp in Lottie through a contract with the Alabama Department of Youth Services and the Alabama Medicaid Agency.
The release states Pathway of Baldwin County violated the False Claims Act when it billed Medicaid for “individual basic living skills services that it did not actually provide” to the Medicaid-eligible youth under its care.
“Submitting false claims to Medicaid undermines the integrity of federal health care programs and wastes valuable taxpayer dollars,” Tamala E. Miles, the special agent in charge with the Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement.
A whistleblower complaint filed in August 2017 by former camp counselor Richard Sheppard reads the camp changed from a county-owned non-profit service to a privately-owned for-profit business when Pathway of Baldwin County took ownership in 2016. The new operator regularly billed Medicaid for the work they did, and Sheppard was fired in April 2017 for reporting the fraudulent billing under the False Claims Act.
The complaint stated camp administration asked counselors to inflate the amount of time they spent counseling camp residents “so that the timesheet reflects more units of counseling than were actually provided… [and] result in a more valuable claim being made to Medicaid and additional revenue.” This included forging signatures of former employees long gone, copying and resubmitting old timesheets and adding more time than they actually worked to their own sheets.
The December settlement agreement to pay back $3,496,331.92 resolves the claims Sheppard brought as a whistleblower against Pathway, Inc. and Pathway of Baldwin County under the False Claims Act.
“Ensuring that taxpayer money is spent appropriately is a responsibility the Justice Department takes seriously,” U.S. Attorney Sean Costello said in a statement. “The False Claims Act is an important tool that we and our agency partners rely on to stop practices that misuse public funds.”
