A Baldwin County youth rehabilitation center has been ordered to pay back more than $3.4 million after billing Medicaid for services it did not provide to the young people in its charge, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

According to a 2017 complaint, youth counselors were instructed to wrongfully report the amount of time they spent counseling camp residents in order to earn the organization more money from Medicaid repayments.

