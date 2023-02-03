A Fayette County probation officer was sentenced to serve a three-decade sentence for sexually exploiting a woman under his supervision, prosecutors have announced.
Michael Steven Painter, 51, of Haleyville, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday by Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Sam Junkin for custodial sexual misconduct and use of an official position or office for personal gain. Painter was arrested and fired in May 2020. A jury found him guilty in December.
Painter will consecutively serve 20 years in prison for the misconduct conviction and 10 years for the ethical charge.
A criminal investigation into Painter began after a report surfaced in 2020 that he had engaged in sexual conduct with a parolee under his supervision, in addition to soliciting explicit photographs and videos from her. Investigators with the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office found explicit images and videos sent by Painter and learned of numerous acts of custodial sexual misconduct.
“This defendant exploited the vulnerabilities of a woman who he was supposed to be helping,” said Andrew Hamlin, district attorney for the 24th Judicial Circuit. “[The parolee] should have been able to trust [Painter], and the court system should have been able to trust him. Instead, he abused his position of authority for his own gratification.”
Hamlin said cases such as this undermine the public’s trust in law enforcement and the criminal justice system.
“I’m grateful to Judge Junkin for listening to the evidence and imposing this sentence, and hope that it sends a clear message that actions like his won’t be tolerated,” Hamlin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.