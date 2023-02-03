A Fayette County probation officer was sentenced to serve a three-decade sentence for sexually exploiting a woman under his supervision, prosecutors have announced.

Michael Steven Painter, 51

Michael Steven Painter, 51, of Haleyville, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday by Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Sam Junkin for custodial sexual misconduct and use of an official position or office for personal gain. Painter was arrested and fired in May 2020. A jury found him guilty in December.

