Roughly 6,500 tons of Tuscumbia limestone sprayed into Heron Bay this week in south Mobile County is expected to help restore and expand Alabama’s historic oyster reef footprint which has been shrinking for the past 70 years.
The half-million-dollar project was headed by the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) and fueled by private investment, the limestone was sprayed off of barges on Wednesday into a 77-acre plot in the Mississippi Sound, west of Cedar Point and the Dauphin Island Parkway bridge. The material will act as “cultch” which provides points of attachment for recently settled oysters, or “spat,” to latch onto.
Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Executive Director Chris Blankenship said oysters are not only “delicious,” but they help to improve water quality, provide fish and crab habitat, and add coastal shoreline protection.
“Oysters have been a part of Alabama’s culture for over a thousand years from both an ecological and economic standpoint,” he said. “With continuously declining oyster populations since the 1950s, for a variety of reasons, it is imperative that we step up and make investments into the reefs oysters need to thrive so that oyster populations in Alabama waters can continue to be successful.”
Blankenship said this project will play a “critical role” in helping support oyster populations, and noted it was fully funded through private dollars.
The limestone was donated from Vulcan Materials Co.’s Pride Quarry in northwest Alabama and was transported from Tuscumbia in Colbert County to the Gulf Coast. A local Mobile company, Cooper Marine, provided barges to ship the aggregate down the Tennessee, Tombigbee and Mobile rivers. The trip took roughly a week for the barges to arrive at Cedar Point.
Cooper Marine provided more than $150,000 of in-kind transportation. In addition, AWF added $100,000 of its own funding and the Coastal Land Trust, the Jernigan Foundation, J.L. Bedsole Foundation and PowerSouth all donated equal amounts to match AWF dollar for dollar.
“This project would have cost our division nearly a half-million dollars,” said Scott Bannon, director of the ADCNR Marine Resources Division. “With limited resources at our disposal, we are thankful for AWF’s leadership in providing funding, securing additional investors, and managing the contracts to make the project happen.”
AWF Executive Director Tim Gothard also praised the private organizations for their partnership to support conservation.
“It was amazing to see material from the very far north corner of our state travel through our state’s beautiful waterways to provide a major boost to the saltwater resources so many Alabamians love and enjoy,” he said.
According to a video interview with Gothard, AWF has completed a number of oyster restoration projects in recent years.
This includes enlargement projects in March of the Bender Austal Reef just North of Gaillard Island and the Lynn Dent Boykin reef located a little southeast of the Dauphin Island bridge. This was followed shortly afterward with “reef ball” deployments near Dog River.
Gothard said AWF will launch a 12-month monitoring program later this month in Point Clear where they will be exploring potential for future reef restoration work.
