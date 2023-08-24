Roughly 6,500 tons of Tuscumbia limestone sprayed into Heron Bay this week in south Mobile County is expected to help restore and expand Alabama’s historic oyster reef footprint which has been shrinking for the past 70 years.

366824852_683958710426211_7113353172667975141_n.jpg

The half-million-dollar project was headed by the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) and fueled by private investment, the limestone was sprayed off of barges on Wednesday into a 77-acre plot in the Mississippi Sound, west of Cedar Point and the Dauphin Island Parkway bridge. The material will act as “cultch” which provides points of attachment for recently settled oysters, or “spat,” to latch onto.

368814131_687565836732165_451781599941267173_n (1).jpg
369654588_689635239858558_6126305470171084677_n.jpg

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

