Fans of coffee in Orange Beach will now have another place to grab a cup of joe, even if some local officials have an issue with the name of the shop.
Bad Ass Coffee officially opened its doors to the public at a two-day grand opening in OB last Thursday morning after launching with a soft opening back in early December. According to company executives, so far, so good on the business front.
“The community has been very supportive so far and there has been no major negative reactions that the store has received,” Chris Ruszkowski, Royal Aloha Franchise Company senior VP of marketing, said. “The community has come in saying they are happy to have us and excited that we are open.”
While a coffee shop opening isn’t typically groundbreaking news, Bad Ass Coffee made headlines due to OB Mayor Tony Kennon’s comments about the company’s name at a City Council meeting in August in which he vowed never to support the new business.
“[Bad Ass Coffee] cheapens our neighborhood, it cheapens our community and I will never buy a cup of coffee from there ever and I would hope the community would do the same thing,” Kennon said in response to a Facebook comment asked during the meeting. “I don’t think we are prudes by any means, but there is no reason for anything that I wouldn’t want my 8- or 9-year-old to see on a public sign in our town. It shows they have no respect for us, what we stand for and what our brand is. They’re just here to make a buck.”
Kennon later clarified to Lagniappe he didn’t have a problem with issuing the company a business license or even the business setting up shop in Orange Beach. Instead, he said, he was just stating his personal opinion on its name. He also later declined a personal invitation from Ruszkowski to come by and pick up a cup of coffee.
While noting traffic will pick up during the summer months due to beachgoers, Ruszkowski said the effort to establish the company as a community staple while facing opposition from local leadership is already underway.
To improve its community outreach, the store held giveaways ranging from coffee mugs to T-shirts and collaborated with the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, donating 15 percent of Saturday’s proceeds to the zoo.
“The official few weeks of being open have been great so far,” Ruszkowski added. “We know it will be a seasonal store once beach traffic picks up, we expect the store traffic to pick up. We know that we are building a solid foundation of connections with the local community and that is important to do before the beach traffic picks up.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
