Officials with the city of Orange Beach are firing back after a filing with the Alabama Supreme Court from neighboring Gulf Shores accused them of prioritizing profits over safety when it comes to a new bridge spanning the Intracoastal Waterway.
Prior to Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon and council members responded to accusations by Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft and refuted the notion their city has put its financial goals above the well-being of its residents or visitors.
In October 2022, a bid to construct a free, public bridge was awarded to Scott Bridge Company. Thirteen days later, the Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC) — private owners of the toll bridge in Orange Beach — filed a lawsuit seeking to stop construction altogether.
That was followed in May by an injunction issued by Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Jimmy Pool, who not only halted construction of the bridge, but in his ruling accused Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) Director John Cooper of waging a personal attack on BCBC. Pool’s ruling has been appealed to the Alabama Supreme Court, and in June, Gulf Shores filed an amicus brief with the court in support of ALDOT’s efforts to overturn the injunction.
“The public will be made to pay for the price for protecting the proprietary interests of the plaintiff [BCBC] and the city of Orange Beach in the profits generated by the plaintiff’s toll bridge,” the brief reads.
Citing traffic concerns when it comes to hurricane evacuation and an alleged 50-year monopoly, which would prevent another bridge from being constructed across the ICW, Gulf Shores issued a press release on Monday, claiming OBA’s priorities lie with protecting its financial interests.
“Unfortunately, solving these critical public safety issues and protecting the future of our beach communities are not the goals of the Baldwin County Bridge Company and the city of Orange Beach,” Craft said in the release. “It is clear their priorities lie only with protecting the profits they receive from operating their private toll bridge.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, Kennon said he took Craft’s press release personally as it accused city leaders of putting money generated by the toll bridge before the “health, safety and welfare” of the citizens and guests.
“That bothers me greatly,” Kennon said. “In his press release, it was one mistruth after the other. I do not know how the mayor of a city in Alabama gets away with putting out a press release that is completely and almost all untrue.”
In an effort to “correct the statements” made by Craft in the release, Kennon said anything he and the council said could be backed up with documentation. He added he hoped the supreme court was “smart enough to see through this nonsense,” as it mulls ALDOT’s appeal.
Kennon claimed Orange Beach has offered multiple times to give up money it generates from the toll bridge if it helped facilitate better traffic for the island. He said the money accounts for just over one percent of the city’s total budget. He also added there have not been any traffic studies conducted that show ALDOT’s bridge alleviating traffic along the Hwy. 59 bridge, contrary to what Gulf Shores stated in its release.
“I can almost tell you every voting person in Orange Beach would much rather give up that one percent and have a much free-flowing traffic pattern than have a little bit more money in the bank,” Kennon said.
Kennon took issue with Craft’s claims about hurricane evacuation routes, saying the bridge proposed by ALDOT would only complicate matters in the event of an emergency. He said the plan for expanding the toll bridge would have allowed for four lanes going north all the way to I-10 and
“It will not help, it will make evacuation of this island much worse,” Kennon said. “It is a bridge with four additional intersections that you have to go through. It will be a convergence of traffic from the east, west and the south trying to go north. It can’t be helped and it’s a hindrance. That is a fraud.”
Kennon said hearing the term “free bridge” has bothered him and said the term has been grossly misunderstood. He said the only thing the ALDOT bridge would be good for would be providing a “private drive” to the new Gulf Shores High School campus.
“It’s not a free bridge,” Kennon said. “Every taxpayer in Alabama is paying for that bridge. It may be free to use, but again, if you’ve got to go through four different intersections to get to the bridge, what is your time worth?”
Kennon said he would gladly continue to pay the $2.75 toll to save himself 15 to 20 minutes. How often those heading south to Orange Beach are actually paying that toll may also be in question.
Multiple Lagniappe reporters have traveled to Orange Beach in the past few weeks at high-traffic times and found motorists being waved through without a toll being collected. Reporters attending a concert at The Wharf noted the bridge was not collecting tolls on the evening of June 15. Again, reporters attending the Alabama Press Association meeting in Orange Beach on June 24 noted the toll had been suspended. Traffic was very heavy on the south-bound Baldwin Beach Express on July 15, with a long wait to cross the toll bridge, one Lagniappe reported, even though vehicles were being waved through without collecting a toll.
It is unclear how often this is taking place or for how long.
Lagniappe reached out to Kennon for comment and clarification on why the toll bridge opted to allow cars through toll-free at certain times and not others and if it is an indication there is more traffic than the toll bridge can handle efficiently, but a response was not provided by time of publication. The BCBC bridge operators also did not respond to questions prior to publication of this story.
Kennon said he has asked multiple times for an open forum consisting of officials from all parties to discuss the overall state of each plan, but has yet to be taken up on the offer.
“We have asked and begged to have a sit down with the state, Gulf Shores and the county to come up with a solution and they’ve refused,” Kennon said. “I have asked for an open forum over and over again with Mayor Craft, with Cooper or anyone who wants to defend their project publicly in front of God and everybody and they won’t give me the time of day and I don’t understand.”
Towards the end of the nearly 20 minute intro to the council meeting, Kennon seemed to hint at ulterior motives from officials on the other side of the argument for pushing ALDOT’s bridge plan.
“There’s only one conclusion, if you can’t defend it publicly, you can’t defend it and be challenged by the person on the other side, then you do not have the ability to defend your position because you don’t have a position,” Kennon said. “So somebody, somewhere is receiving something in return in some way because this bridge project is absolutely not going to help us move traffic in Orange Beach for sure.”
