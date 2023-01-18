Officials with the city of Orange Beach and the Orange Beach City School System (OBCS) are rebuking any inference their school system is in any financial trouble despite owing millions of dollars to the Alabama State Department of Education. But both city and school officials have refused to explain how they intend to handle a severe shortfall in the state’s 10 mill match program.
Last week, Lagniappe wrote about a letter sent from Alabama State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey to OBCS in which the school system sought to have its participation in the state’s Foundation Program waived to avoid paying back $4.6 million the letter alleges they owe. Lagniappe had requested a copy of the letter more than a month earlier, but school officials were reluctant to release it to the newspaper.
Lagniappe reached out last week to Mayor Tony Kennon to seek answers as to what the city intends to do to rectify the funding deficit, and whether it could mean enacting tax increases or other revenue-generating measures. Kennon, however, instead opted to voice his stark opposition to the article itself.
“That was a hit piece, clickbait weasel thing for the Lagniappe to do,” Kennon said. “It really pisses me off and I haven’t decided what to do about it yet and I don’t trust anything I tell y’all now so I don’t know that we even have a discussion.”
The system owes the money as a result of an issue with its participation in the 10 mill match portion of the Foundation Program, in which the system is essentially upside down due to having higher property values in the district and a relatively small number of students.
The situation in which OBCS owes the state millions of dollars is a unique one and questions of how the money will be paid back, or if it will be paid back, remain unanswered and mostly unaddressed by officials. Mackey’s letter to OBCS officials referenced a letter written by the system’s attorney, Nash Campbell, seeking to have the state waive the money it owes.
“The premise of your letter is essentially a request for the state superintendent to grant a Foundation Program participation waiver,” Mackey wrote. “While it is agreed that the state superintendent possesses exceptional latitude and legal authority as provided by the law, in reading the Foundation Program law, no authority in the law exists on the part of the state superintendent or any other officer of the state to waive participation in the Foundation Program.”
So far, OBCS officials have ignored requests for a copy of Campbell’s original letter to Mackey, which was sent just a couple of months after the city leaders voted to form their own system. Neither city nor school officials have answered questions as to when they became aware OBCS would fall short in the 10 mill match. A millage rate is the number of dollars of tax assessed for each $1,000 of property value.
Kennon took issue with Lagniappe’s headline, claiming it had nothing to do with the school system’s ability to maintain its financial wellbeing.
“That was a chickensh*t and cowardly thing to do,” Kennon said. “You didn’t write the truth. The headline essentially says, ‘New school system in financial straits’ and that’s a lie. The $4.6 million has nothing to do with our viability; it has nothing to do with our ability to fund or anything. Y’all made it sound like we are in dire financial shape, which is a fraud.
“Your headline was a clickbait headline that said we were in dire straits which is a lie and a fraud. And the text in the story has nothing to do with our financial viability. It was a lie. So 90 percent of the people that see that headline, that’s all they see. They’re not going to read that story.”
The headline on the story was, “Coming up short — Letter to OB Schools details $4.6 million owed to state,” reflecting what Mackey’s letter to the school system explained in detail.
Kennon went on to claim Lagniappe owed an apology for the article as well as a retraction even though he did not provide information as to how the issue will be resolved, and labeled it a “disagreement” with Alabama Department of Education.
“I thought much better of y’all than that. If y’all want to write about the disagreement with the state or the Foundation Program, that’s a story and I’d have no problem with that, but that’s not what y’all did,” Kennon added. “Whoever OK’d that needs to send us an apology and write a retraction because you put a headline in the paper that was a lie and outright lie and a fraud.”
OB Superintendent Randy Wilkes, who sent a letter “to correct inaccurate reporting,” also asked for a retraction of the story. He claimed future operational costs of the school system would not feature any “planned future increases in costs” to Orange Beach residents, but also offered no explanation as to how the system will meet its obligations.
“The statement that ‘Alabama’s newest school system is in financial trouble …’ is false,” the letter read. “Through the foresight of the City’s Mayor and City Council and their leveraging of lodging taxes coupled with taxes already earmarked for education … the City is poised to fund the new school system as needed.”
Asked for further clarification on what options are being discussed to fix the issue with the Foundation Program on the school system’s end, Wilkes again stuck to the only answer Lagniappe has been given from officials on the matter for months and only clarified the school system was coordinating with the state department.
“We have been and are currently working with the Alabama State Department of Education,” Wilkes wrote in an email to Lagniappe. “The State’s Foundation Program is complex; various options have been discussed.”
In an email exchange with Lagniappe after sending his request for a retraction, Wilkes went as far as to claim Lagniappe’s “inaccurate reporting” on the school system’s taxes and the 10 mill match could somehow endanger the safety of students.
“To state that something is false is morally wrong,” Wilkes wrote in an email to Lagniappe. “It corrupts the reader’s ability to make free, rational decisions … Most importantly it jeopardizes every aspect of education, including, but not limited to, safety measures, employment of effective personnel, academic success and business matters such as leases, repairs and general maintenance.
“As I stated in my previous letter, there have always been plans, and now there are plans to prosper,” Wilkes added.
Wilkes did not respond to a request to elaborate on those plans.
Difference of opinion
While both city and school officials continue to dodge questions as to what’s being done to rectify the situation, some officials have had their doubts about the separation from the Baldwin County School System (BCSS) for years.
At an Orange Beach town hall meeting in August 2020 moderated by Kennon, a resident asked Councilor Jeff Boyd if it was in the city’s best interest to break away to form its own school system.
The city had a referendum on a 5 mill property tax increase, which would have been earmarked for a city school system. However, it was defeated by voters in a two-to-one vote against both the tax and an independent system in 2014, the last such public vote to occur on the matter.
“There’s a lot of rumor that our intent is to break away,” Boyd said. “This current council put our necks on the line to establish a city middle school and high school. We went all out and the citizens of Orange Beach voted against it and that was fine.”
Boyd continued to say the current relationship between Orange Beach and BCSS was benefitting all parties and splitting away wouldn’t be the best move.
“We have a relationship with Baldwin County that is an absolute win-win,” Boyd continued. “They build the school, they pay for the school and they pay for all the teachers and staff that’s in the school. All the funds that we get to spend on things like Expect Excellence, Performing Arts Center and athletics is a bonus to make it a better school system. We would be crazy to leave that situation.”
He went on to say, “We only wanted our own middle school and high school. We didn’t really care how we got it; we just wanted it. Because when you leave this city and you put another name on it, your kids are no longer Orange Beach, they’re now Gulf Shores High School. … People are moving here in droves because of our school system and they’re going to get to be Orange Beach Makos all the way.”
The move for Orange Beach to create its own school system happened almost instantaneously at a March 2022 City Council meeting. The item appeared on the agenda just hours before the meeting was slated to take place and was voted on — and approved — without comment or discussion. No public referendum was required this time.
Tyler said at the time that BCSS learned of the move through a public posting from the city of Orange Beach and Orange Beach and county officials did not have any communication beforehand.
Lagniappe stands by its reporting on this issue and will continue to cover the story.
