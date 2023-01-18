Orange Beach City Hall
By Gabriel Tynes

Officials with the city of Orange Beach and the Orange Beach City School System (OBCS) are rebuking any inference their school system is in any financial trouble despite owing millions of dollars to the Alabama State Department of Education. But both city and school officials have refused to explain how they intend to handle a severe shortfall in the state’s 10 mill match program.

Last week, Lagniappe wrote about a letter sent from Alabama State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey to OBCS in which the school system sought to have its participation in the state’s Foundation Program waived to avoid paying back $4.6 million the letter alleges they owe. Lagniappe had requested a copy of the letter more than a month earlier, but school officials were reluctant to release it to the newspaper.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: [email protected]

Tags

Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews  who naturally rules the roost.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.