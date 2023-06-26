Orange Beach City Schools (OBCS) will not have to pay back $4.6 million dollars it initially owed to the Alabama State Department of Education’s Foundation Program.
According to a press release from OBCS, State Superintendent Eric Mackey told school leaders they’re off the hook for the payment.
“In a correspondence to Orange Beach City Schools’ Superintendent Randy Wilkes dated Friday, June 23, 2023, State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey stated that the Orange Beach Board of Education does not owe any money to the State of Alabama in any form as a match to the Foundation Program,” the release reads. “Additionally, there will be no future financial request of the Orange Beach Board of Education relative to the Foundation Program.”
Created in 1995, the purpose of the Foundation Program is to provide a basic stream of funding for all K-12 schools across the state. In order to participate in the program, school systems are required to commit 10-mill equivalence in local property tax to the program, which in turn helps fund it.
Required by state law, each school system in Alabama must pay into the Foundation Program via a 10-mill match. However, the formula used to determine payouts and matches relies heavily on property values and enrollment numbers. With its high property values and relatively low enrollment, OBCS was slated to owe $4.6 million to the state as a result.
In June, 2022, OBCS attorney Nash Campbell penned a letter to Mackey, seeking the superintendent to waive the system’s participation in the program. Mackey replied, telling Campbell OBCS’ 10-mill match had already been committed to the 2023 fiscal year’s budget and did not agree to allow the system to decommit from the program.
As for the about-face from Mackey and the department, Lagniappe reached out for comment from both the state education department and OBCS regarding the decision. ALSDE provided the original letter from Mackey informing OBCS of the decision, but declined to answer questions regarding the future of the Foundation Program.
"Now that the FY (fiscal year) 2023 Supplemental Appropriation and the FY 2024 Annual Appropriation Bills have both been finalized and signed by Governor Kay Ivey, I am pleased to inform you that Orange Beach City School System will not owe any money to the state in any form as a match for the Foundation Program in either of these budget years as previously calculated," the letter reads.
"Moreover, in preparing the FY 2024 budget, the Legislative Fiscal Office made a programmatic change, which we expect to be utilized in future budget cycles to correct any over or underpayment issues related to this matter in successive years," the letter continues.
A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27 at 9:00 a.m. in the library media center of Orange Beach Middle High School where the public and media are invited to attend.
