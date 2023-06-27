OBCS Presser

OBCS Superintendent Randy Wilkes.

 BY BRADY PETREE

After working on how to solve a potential multi-million dollar deficit to the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE), officials with Orange Beach City Schools (OBCS) got the answer they were looking for earlier this week.

In accordance with a letter sent from ALSDE Superintendent Eric Mackey on Monday, OBCS will not have to pay back $4.6 million it initially owed to the state's Foundation Program. The system had been negotiating with Mackey and the department for over a year on how to resolve the issue.

