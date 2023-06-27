After working on how to solve a potential multi-million dollar deficit to the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE), officials with Orange Beach City Schools (OBCS) got the answer they were looking for earlier this week.
In accordance with a letter sent from ALSDE Superintendent Eric Mackey on Monday, OBCS will not have to pay back $4.6 million it initially owed to the state's Foundation Program. The system had been negotiating with Mackey and the department for over a year on how to resolve the issue.
As required by state law, each school system in Alabama must pay into the Foundation Program via a 10 mill match. However, the formula used to determine payouts and matches relies heavily on property values and enrollment numbers. With its high property values and relatively low enrollment, OBCS was slated to owe $4.6 million to the state, making it the first system in state history to have to pay back money owed to the program.
At a press conference held in the library media center of Orange Beach Middle and High School on Tuesday morning, Wilkes, Mayor Tony Kennon and Board President Randy McKinney thanked Mackey and the state department for the decision, as well as the community for its support.
“We’d like to thank several people, organizations and the city of Orange Beach for their continued support as we have sought to find a resolution,” Wilkes said. “Our school system is in excellent financial shape. Orange Beach City Schools will continue its focus on providing a safe learning environment, academic excellence, developing character and citizenship and constructing state-of-the-art facilities.”
Speaking briefly on the matter to the crowd, Kennon said he felt “vindicated” with Mackey’s decision and encouraged those who had argued there was a lack of transparency from officials to give him a call now that the decision was handed down.
“First off, let me say, ‘I told you so,’” Kennon said. “It means a lot in a way because to be vindicated from those who question our transparency and honesty, my cell phone [number] is [redacted] if you’d like to call and apologize. … Hopefully, this is no longer over our heads and we can move forward.”
After reporting on the deficit by various media outlets including Lagniappe, those in the OBA community began asking questions about what the plan from officials was to address the need. Until the press conference Tuesday, answers were hard to come by and McKinney said there was a reason for that.
Officials withheld information regarding negotiations for the last year regarding the situation due to the fact the system was pondering all of its options, he said. One of the potential options, if OBCS wasn’t allowed to withdraw from the program or forego repayment, was litigation.
“With potential litigation, we’re not supposed to discuss it,” McKinney said. “We had some choices to make. We could either write a check and act like nothing ever happened or we could litigate or we could put reasonable heads together and find a solution that works for everyone, and fortunately that’s what happened in this case.”
Wilkes also addressed rumors ranging about OBCS having a gap in state funding for special needs programs, employee retirement and insurance if the system elected not to participate in the Foundation Program. He said he sent a letter to all faculty and staff prior to the press conference, saying those accounts were never in danger of being jeopardized and the city has done a “terrific” job in ensuring funding will remain the same.
As for opting out of the program, Wilkes said, that was never an option.
“You cannot opt out of the Foundation Program,” Wilkes said. “We must take in taxes equivalent to 10 mills of property tax and we more than do that. … You do still get state funds, just not from the Foundation Program. It doesn’t benefit Orange Beach, but it doesn’t hurt us either. Locally we’ve done a great job of filling that void.”
Wilkes told the crowd the situation was “unique” and “one-of-a-kind” and said despite the question marks he feels as though the school system has come out better on the other side of the situation.
“I think because of what we’ve been through, and I like to think of myself as an optimist, that relationships will be stronger and trust will be greater than ever before,” Wilkes said. “Because we’ve been able to provide the things we said we were going to be able to provide for our students.”
