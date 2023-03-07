A 26-year-old man is dead after Mobile Police Department officers attempted to execute a search warrant at a home on Charles Street, just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste confirmed.
The man, who has not been identified, reportedly attempted to escape out a back window of the home with a rifle when an officer shot him, Battiste said.
“Running away by itself is not a justification for a shooting,” Battiste said. “We don’t know if he pointed the weapon at the officer … It’s still under investigation.”
Police responded to the house to execute a burglary search warrant looking to retrieve what police believed was stolen property, Battiste said.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
