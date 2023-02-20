158201678_1965255180280509_4482079768382040666_n.jpeg

Two cars carrying chemicals derailed in Mobile County in 2021. No materials leaked during the incident.

Residents should be losing more sleep over train horns than hazardous materials spills, according to one Mobile County emergency response official.

Nationwide speculation around the dangers of transporting harmful chemicals has peaked in the wake of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The incident occurred Feb. 4, when 100 cars on a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed. Emergency officials conducted “controlled explosions” of the train cars that contained vinyl chloride. The substance leaked into a dugout pit and was burned off, resulting in a massive pillar of black smoke that has prompted environmental and public health concerns.

This Sept. 22, 1993 file photo shows the wreckage of the Amtrak Sunset Limited train north of Mobile, Ala. A barge hit a railroad bridge and minutes later the train hit the bent tracks and plunged into the bayou, killing 47 people. (AP Photo/Mark Foley, File)
On March 7, 2021, Mobile Fire-Rescue including Hazmat teams responded to the area of Hamilton Boulevard near Highway 90 where two cars derailed at the rear of a train that were carrying carrying methyl mercaptan and butane. No combustible, hazardous chemicals or radiation escaped the tankers.
The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department's hazmat unit responded to an incident in November 2019 when a truck carrying 800 gallons of sodium hydroxide solution overturned on Addsco Road and Dunlap Drive.
