Residents should be losing more sleep over train horns than hazardous materials spills, according to one Mobile County emergency response official.
Nationwide speculation around the dangers of transporting harmful chemicals has peaked in the wake of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The incident occurred Feb. 4, when 100 cars on a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed. Emergency officials conducted “controlled explosions” of the train cars that contained vinyl chloride. The substance leaked into a dugout pit and was burned off, resulting in a massive pillar of black smoke that has prompted environmental and public health concerns.
News stories of other trains derailing across the U.S. have also garnered heightened attention. According to the Federal Railroad Administration, as many as 1,000 derailment incidents are reported yearly.
However, South Alabama has not seen many. The most infamous incident was in 1993 when an Amtrak train derailed from the Big Bayou Canot Bridge near Mobile, killing 47 people and injuring 103 others. In terms of hazardous materials situations, in 2018 some Chickasaw residents were briefly evacuated from their homes out of precaution after a train car carrying 45,000 gallons of polyacrylamide was flagged as overheating. Local emergency responders were able to stabilize the car.
So, what are the risks of a catastrophic hazardous spill happening in Mobile?
According to Doug Cooper, plans and operations officer with the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency, the likelihood of such an event is extremely low. And if an accident were to occur, Cooper said, Mobile County has the emergency personnel and equipment in place to appropriately respond.
“Anytime there’s hazardous material there are risks, but train derailments are rare,” Cooper said. “Train cars are also heavily enforced, meaning a derailment that leads to leak is even more rare — especially a major leak.”
According to the Association of American Railroads (AAR), more than 99.9 percent of all hazmat moved by rail reaches its destination without a release caused by a train accident. The railroad is not the only medium used for transporting dangerous materials.
Cooper also noted rail only accounts for some of the hazardous materials passing through the Mobile Bay area. Interstates 65 and Interstate 10 converge around the Mobile metro area in addition to the CSX railway, and any number of materials are being unloaded through the Port of Mobile and the Mobile Regional Airport.
Cooper said typical emergency response involves first identifying materials and then taking measures to contain spills and remove them on a second container. He said hazmat response teams have equipment with them to repair and plug container tanks and valves.
In the case of East Palestine, Cooper said local emergency teams would have approached the response differently. He questioned the wisdom of burning off the chemicals and said physically removing the chemicals would have been advisable.
Cooper said Mobile County’s hazardous material response is supported primarily through the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department’s hazmat team, which handles calls throughout the county.
Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesperson Steven Millhouse told Lagniappe the city’s hazmat response unit is based out of Fire Station 7 on Commerce Boulevard, located southeast of Tillman’s Corner off of Rangleline Road. The facility has a designated fire engine, truck and hazmat command vehicle and is normally staffed with six to eight firefighters trained with hazmat technician certification.
Cooper said Mobile County also has access to a state hazmat unit with advanced equipment that is stationed in Saraland. Depending on the severity of the situation, local officials can request aid from a specialized Alabama National Guard unit based in Montgomery.
“We have a lot of capability here,” Cooper said. “We have a very professional team here that takes these things seriously and trains all the time. Generally speaking, any events in this area they will be can minimize.”
While Mobile County appears prepared and equipped in the case of an emergency, the public is generally left in the dark in regards to exactly what hazardous chemicals are being transported through the area and how frequently, whether that is through roadways, rail, port or airplane.
Cooper told Lagniappe an unknown number of hazardous substances are passing through Mobile and Baldwin counties constantly. In his decades of experience with hazmat response in the area, he suspects chlorine and anhydrous ammonia are among the most common. Fuel leaks from accidents make up the vast majority of hazmat responses though, he said.
Emergency officials are typically familiar with chemicals used at local industrial facilities, according to Cooper. However, there are no reporting requirements to notify local officials of what materials are being transported and which vehicles contain them.
When officials do become privy to hazardous shipments, it is usually because an incident has occurred.
When shipping hazardous contents, Cooper said, vehicles normally are required to carry pertinent information — semi-trailer trucks require shipping papers; trains require a bill of lading; ships require a manifest; and facilities require material safety data sheets. He said these documents are provided to hazmat responders when they arrive so they know which precautions to take.
CSX spokesperson Cindy Schild told Lagniappe the company does not disclose train schedules or materials being transported on its 26-state rail network due to safety and security reasons. That network includes railways through Bay Minnette, downtown Mobile, Theodore and Grand Bay.
Schild said CSX works with regulatory bodies and first responder agencies to provide “density studies” that provide an overview of hazardous materials and their quantities typically moved through a given community
Schild said these disclosures provide first responders with an understanding of the likelihood of encountering any given type of material in the event an incident should occur. The company also partners with its stakeholders to ensure emergency planning and safety protocols are followed.
“Safety in our communities and for our employees is the highest priority for CSX in delivering essential commerce for our customers,” Schild said.
Cooper said local first responders have “really good” working relationships with CSX officials and typically coordinate well during events.
“I can’t recall a single negative experience in my 34 years doing this,” Cooper said.
