Construction on a large retail development in Semmes is expected to break ground next week and will be anchored by a Publix Super Market.

The city announced the news Thursday, revealing that the development will be called the “Semmes Village” and will be built at the northwest corner of the Silver Pine and Schillinger road intersection.

