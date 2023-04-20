Construction on a large retail development in Semmes is expected to break ground next week and will be anchored by a Publix Super Market.
The city announced the news Thursday, revealing that the development will be called the “Semmes Village” and will be built at the northwest corner of the Silver Pine and Schillinger road intersection.
A social media post from the city’s official account states, “The rumors are true! Mayor [Brandon] Van Hook, City Staff, and the Semmes City Council are excited to announce, after 2 years, that Semmes Village is coming to Semmes.”
The development will feature 14,000 square feet of connected retail store space and at least three stand-alone buildings for restaurants and stand-alone retailers.
Renderings of the building also indicate the Semmes Publix will include a drive-thru pharmacy.
Construction is expected to be completed by October 2024.
According to Publix’s corporate real estate strategy, the company considers state, city and intersection locations when finding new sites for stores. It also uses one, two and three-mile radius demographics, zoning, and local trade area maps of competition.
