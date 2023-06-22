Greenway Trail groundbreaking
BY DALE LIESCH

The city of Mobile is officially adding to the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail, with a groundbreaking of the newest segment Thursday afternoon.

The newest segment of extra-large, concrete sidewalk along the water is just more than a half of a mile in length and stretches from West Ridge Road to USA Health University Hospital, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said at a press conference on the site.

