The city of Mobile is officially adding to the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail, with a groundbreaking of the newest segment Thursday afternoon.
The newest segment of extra-large, concrete sidewalk along the water is just more than a half of a mile in length and stretches from West Ridge Road to USA Health University Hospital, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said at a press conference on the site.
“The Greenway Trail has been talked about for 35 years at least,” he said. “At one time, I thought it was a crazy idea … It’s far from crazy. It’s a great idea to connect areas east of Interstate 65 to downtown and all the way to the University of South Alabama campus.”
When completed, the entire trail, including 8-foot to 10-foot wide sidewalks, exercise equipment and rest areas, will stretch 6.5 miles from downtown to the college campus.
District 1 Councilman Cory Penn said he was excited about the addition. He said it would make it easier for him and his daughter to use the trail.
“The Greenway Trail is where my daughter learned to ride her bike,” Penn said. “Now, we can go longer and we don’t have to turn around and go back.”
District 1 County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said she viewed the project as one that would benefit residents of the entire county, not just Mobile.
“This is exciting,” she said. “This adds another asset for what we’re trying to build in this county.”
Stimpson thanked the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission, as much of the funding comes from federal funds, as well as the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for funding.
DCNR Director Chris Blankenship said while the funding for the project came from multiple sources he was “thankful for our part in it.”
Stimpson said McElheney Construction is the contractor on the project and Dix Hite was the design firm. The engineering on the project was performed by Mott MacDonald.
