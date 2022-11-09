Despite the high school football season nearing its conclusion, debates about where two Mobile County high schools will play their games on Friday nights continue to rage on.
However, solutions to the problem could be on the horizon.
While Murphy and Williamson high schools continue to play their games without a true home field, conversations swirl about the schools just continuing to use Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
In October, Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) Communications Director Rena Philips told Lagniappe multiple possibilities were in the works for the stadium, including a land swap between the city and the school system or potentially tearing down the stadium to construct a sportsplex to host football, baseball and soccer.
Johnny Hatcher, who will begin his term as an MCPSS board member in January, said the discussion for which piece of land the new sportsplex would be built on is one of the top issues in his mind.
The land currently being considered as part of the land swap is owned by the Mobile Parks and Rec Department and situated across from Ladd. Hatcher says the primary issue with a stadium of any kind being built on the land is safety concerns.
“My problem with that piece of land is that it will force people to cross railroad tracks in order to reach the stadium,” Hatcher said. “In my mind, the desired location to build on would be the property adjacent to Ladd-Peebles.”
If the land swap deal falls through, Hatcher is hopeful land could at least be leased out to the school system to shore up the stadium issues.
Another major discussion point when it comes to what to do with Ladd-Peebles is the cost of upkeep for the stadium. According to Hatcher, estimates as to how much it will cost the school system to maintain the stadium to keep it in well-enough condition to continue to host games every year is close to $1 million.
Hatcher said the steep price tag would just be more money taken away from the areas it is needed the most.
“I’m not wanting to take $1 million away from our kids and teachers,” Hatcher said. “I want to cut the fat and not get frivolous with the money so that we can make sure we get more money going towards the kids.”
For the 2022 season, the cost for schools to use Ladd-Peebles for their home games comes to $2,000 per game. As previously reported, in July MCPSS officials approved stadium contracts for multiple high schools with each coming in between $5 million and $5.5 million. That was more expensive than originally anticipated, as the bid sheets from the system showed they were planning on the new stadiums costing $3.5 million each. The stadiums being built are paid for using the school system’s Alabama Public School and College Authority (PSCA) allocation, which totaled $61.7 million.
Hatcher said he has spoken with one City Council member and said the conversations regarding the city’s cooperation in working out a deal with the school system have been positive.
While Hatcher is not currently involved in negotiations as a school official, it isn’t stopping him from attempting to get a jump start on an issue he will most likely have to vote on at some point.
“We are trying to do this to better our schools, so I’d think the city would like to help out. And the council member that I have spoken with is in favor of it,” Hatcher said. “I’m not seated on the school board yet, but once I am, this will be an issue I will have to vote on. I’d like to be proactive instead of reactive.”
In a statement, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said while there currently are no discussions revolving around selling Ladd-Peebles to the school system, it is a plan the mayor and schools superintendent have talked about.
“There are no ongoing efforts to sell Ladd-Peebles Stadium to the Mobile County Public School System, but it is something that [MCPSS Superintendent Chresal] Threadgill and I have discussed in the past,” the statement read. “We are open to further conversations about how the city could support MCPSS, but any decision regarding Ladd will be made in concert with the Mobile City Council.”
According to the statement, if a deal can be reached between the city and the school system, it would have Stimpson’s stamp of approval so long as it accommodates all parties involved.
“I personally support the vision Superintendent Threadgill has laid out,” the statement read. “If MCPSS can provide facilities for its football programs and continue to accommodate the HBCU [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] football games and other events Ladd is known for, it would be an all-around win for MCPSS, the students, the Maysville community and the city of Mobile.”
Ladd-Peebles Stadium Manager Charles Drinkard said as things currently stand, he has not had any conversations with either the school board or the mayor’s office regarding the stadium grounds.
With regards to the future of the venue, Drinkard believes continuing to host high school games for Williamson, Murphy and other schools is the best way forward for the stadium.
“When it comes to the future, we plan to host Murphy and Williamson along with any other schools who have incomplete stadiums,” Drinkard said. “I would love for the schools to continue to use the stadium as we have done this season.”
