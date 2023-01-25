Governor Kay Ivey wasted no time in attempting to implement change to Alabama’s education system as she began her second full term atop the state government.
Shortly after her inauguration last Tuesday, Ivey signed four executive orders aimed at improving the state’s education system in the coming years. And while the orders are meant to help increase the state’s standing in education — as it is in the bottom third of nationwide rankings — some education officials aren’t fully on board with the approach.
Local education representative Peter Kupfer spoke about Ivey’s education orders and what he believes lies ahead for the state’s education system in the next four years.
Executive Order 730 establishes the Governor’s Commission on Teaching and Learning, which is comprised of 13 members ranging from middle school teachers to state legislators and State Superintendent Eric Mackey. The purpose of the commission is to “examine ways to enhance the quality of elementary and secondary education in Alabama.”
Kupfer believes with the number of commissions already in existence, the creation of a new one feels redundant.
“We already have the State Board of Education and all of these other commissions and now we’ve got yet another Commission on Teaching and Learning from the Governor’s Office that’s not even under the Department of Education; it’s under the Department of Commerce,” Kupfer said. “But making another board or commission doesn’t make much sense either. Someone’s got to set the rules, priorities and platform for the commission, so I’m really curious to see what that’s going to look like.”
The commission will publish a report of recommendations and findings by Dec. 1, 2023.
Another order that caught Kupfer’s eye was Executive Order 732, which creates a K-12 Teacher Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program. The program will focus on increasing pathways for those looking to enter the teaching profession in areas with documented teacher shortages.
However, as it currently stands, the order only allows for qualifying paraprofessionals and teachers’ aides to go through the program to obtain a Class A or Class B teaching certificate. While Kupfer believes the potential is there for the pilot program to ultimately be successful, he believes more can be done to shore up the state’s teacher shortages.
“For years, we’ve had retired military persons, doctors, lawyers or engineers that would make great instructional leaders or teachers, and yet they can’t even consider it because they don’t have valid teaching certification in the eyes of the state,” Kupfer said. “I’m not sure how far the pilot program will go and while we certainly want to qualify those that are coming through the ranks, whether they are paraprofessionals or teachers’ aides, I don’t see why we couldn’t also direct that to non-traditional type certifications.”
Ivey signed two more executive orders with one focused on ensuring progress toward full implementation of “vital education initiatives” such as the Literacy Act of 2019 and the Numeracy Act of 2022, among other acts she has signed into legislation during her tenure as governor.
The other order establishes a statewide Dolly Parton Imagination Library network to promote early literacy.
With the program, every Alabamian will start to receive age-appropriate books by mail each month from the time they are born until reaching 5 years of age. The order authorizes $4.1 million for the implementation of the program.
The State Legislature approved the largest education budget in history to the tune of $8.2 billion in April 2022.
With the record budget, Kupfer said, the amount of money allocated for the library program feels as though it’s just a drop in the bucket compared to what it should be.
“When you look at $4 million out of the $8 billion-plus in the Education Trust Fund budget, and it sounds good and looks good on paper, but it feels like kind of an insult and I feel like much more could be done,” Kupfer said.“The governor has authorized over $4 million for this early library program and while $4 million is great, is it going to be significant enough to make a true impact? I’m not so sure.”
During her inauguration speech, Ivey spoke to the issue of charter schools as well as the topic of school choice, both of which have been hot-button issues in recent years.
“As your governor, I also support a parent being able to decide what is best for their own child’s education,” Ivey said. “We need to have meaningful discussions about school choice in Alabama, and I believe that begins with making needed reforms to our charter school options.”
While Kupfer isn’t necessarily against charter schools, he believes if funding and resources are allocated evenly across the board, schools of all kinds can co-exist without a debate.
“We’re not against charter schools and most people aren’t against any school that has a conducive learning environment for students,” Kupfer said. “But don’t sell me some oceanfront property in Arizona about a charter school and take the money and run when the fact is charter schools are no better or worse than public schools if they are well organized and well funded.”
A former teacher himself before becoming a representative for educators, Kupfer remembers when Alabama’s education system received better marks across the board.
In his belief, the moment the State Legislature became a supermajority following the November 2010 general election was when things started to change, leaving the state’s education system near the bottom compared to states across the country.
“When I was teaching, we were ranked in the 20s across the country and we’ve just gone straight to the bottom since we’ve had a supermajority,” Kupfer said. “Obviously the supermajority and the governorship hasn’t figured that out. They want better outcomes, but they keep cutting the funding in certain areas trying to unearmark and reallocate the money to the general fund or other areas where they don’t really help students.”
