As more technical issues come to light for a fleet of military refueling tankers, officials continue to fight for an opportunity to bring a federally-backed military contract to Alabama’s Port City.
The tankers, known as KC-46 Pegasus’, have been built solely by Boeing since being awarded the federal contract by the United States Air Force. Most recently, Boeing was awarded a $2.2 billion contract for 15 tankers scheduled to be completed in August 2026.
In recent months, problems with the tankers ranging from insufficient cargo space to software issues, have led to questions about the status of the contract with Boeing.
In January, 2022, Airbus and Lockheed Martin announced a partnership which called for Airbus to construct a commercial-ready A330 in Mobile, which would then be converted into LMXT Strategic Tankers by Lockheed Martin.
Instead of simply awarding the contract for refueling tankers to Boeing time after time, multiple city, state and federal officials, as well as Airbus executives have clamored for the bid to be open to other companies.
Gathered at Airbus’ Mobile manufacturing facility on Monday morning to commemorate the plant's 100th Airbus A320 aircraft for Delta Airlines produced in Mobile, Airbus CEO Jeff Knittel spoke of his hope for Airbus to get some skin in the game when it comes to the tankers.
“We’re of the view that we have the best product and when you have the best product, you have a great chance of winning in the future,” Knittel said. “We have been fueling U.S. airplanes throughout the world and we think it fits in perfectly with the Air Force and certainly for the next 10, 15 and 20 years, it’s ideal.”
If the project were to be opened up for bids once again, Knittel said his company is in a prime position to take on the project and could shore up the problems that have been plaguing the KC-46’s.
“The reality is, if you look at where we are on the commercial side, you would not have guessed we would have been where we are today with over 300 commercial airplanes delivered,” Knittel said. “When you look at the tanker, there’s no reason we can’t do a similar thing.”
U.S. Representative Jerry Carl said given the recent issues that have surfaced with the Boeing-produced tankers, the time has come for the contract to be opened up to all interested competitors.
“Hope is still alive,” Carl said. “When you talk about the tanker program, you’re talking about a company (Boeing) that has delivered zero aircraft that actually work 100 percent… I will never give up on the idea of the tanker coming back to Mobile and we’ll keep fighting the fight.”
Carl said all he has ever wanted for the project is the chance for other companies to simply be able to get in on vying for the project. To attempt to do so, Carl added he and others are currently pushing for solutions and strategies through the armed services committee and through appropriations.
“Give us a chance to bid it out and make it a fair bid,” Carl said. “That’s all we’re pushing for, that’s all I’ve ever pushed for. The Air Force director has decided it’s his choice and is basically giving them a blank check.”
100th A320 aircraft for Delta
Carl, Knittel and other officials were gathered at Brookley Aeroplex amidst a downpour on Monday, May 8, for a celebration honoring a milestone almost a decade in the making
The ceremony commemorated the 100th Airbus A320 family aircraft for Delta Air Lines produced at the manufacturer’s facility in Mobile.
Produced in Mobile in 2015, the A320 aircraft was first delivered to Delta in 2016. As it currently stands, Delta operates 421 Airbus aircrafts with another 212 ordered.
Since its initial production in 2016, more than 375 aircraft in the A220 and A320 family have been delivered to 12 U.S.-based companies from Mobile’s final assembly lines.
Addressing the crowd gathered at Airbus’ delivery center, Republican U.S. Sen. Katie Britt said the relationship between the two companies has had a far-reaching impact over the years.
“We are so proud to say Alabama is one of the very few places in the world building large commercial airplanes,” Britt said. “Airbus and Delta are a shining example of how partners can come together to elevate a region and an entire community.”
Wielding a glass of celebratory champagne, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson toasted the amount of production and work put in by Airbus since landing in Mobile and touted what he hopes is a bright future.
“If Airbus wasn’t performing at a level very few companies really perform at, we probably wouldn’t be here,” Stimpson said. “There are a lot of expectations on what the future is for Airbus and those are big shoes to fill.”
Officials with Airbus said the plane is scheduled to be delivered to Delta in the coming days.
