Gulf Coast residents could potentially use trains for transportation as early as 2023.
At the Southern Rail Commission quarterly meeting on Friday morning, officials gave updates to the timeline for the reimplementation of service after a settlement was recently reached to allow the usage of railways for passenger rail service.
“We are in a very exciting place in the United States and certainly here on the Gulf Coast,” Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari told reporters. “We have an agreement with all the parties involved in bringing service here along the Gulf Coast. All around the country, people are saying they want Amtrak service and now there’s a federal partner that will help in ways that were never here before to make some of that happen.”
One of the most common concerns focuses on the price of tickets for the service.
While Magliari said he couldn’t give any exact prices for fares for the train, he did shed some light on the different philosophies certain areas take when setting prices for service.
“That’s not an Amtrak decision,” Magliari said. “Decisions about fares are made by the folks who hire us to run the trains. Some states and regions have a philosophy to charge as much as you can so the cost locally is as low as it can be. Other states have a philosophy of making it as cheap as possible and getting as many people on the train as possible.”
Platforms in Mississippi would need to be constructed for the service running from Mobile to New Orleans with multiple stops in Mississippi.
As for Mobile, Magliari said the process to get the city up to speed would be relatively quick because a platform already exists.
Southern Rail Commission Chairman Knox Ross spoke to reporters after the meeting and said he can’t give an exact range for what ticket prices would be for the service but said prices would be “reasonable.”
“You’d have to compare it to similar service runs throughout the country,” Ross said. “I can’t really speak to what they would charge but it would be very reasonable. If you go from here to New Orleans, it would be a lot cheaper than driving and parking your car.”
Speaking to the doubt that some residents may have about passenger rail service actually coming to the coast, Ross said people will be able to see the commitment once work begins.
“People get tired of hearing ‘yes we’re going to do it’ but I think what they’re going to see out of this is tangible work being done,” Ross said. “Once you see tangible work being done, then people will get very excited about it and Knox Ross wasn’t just telling me a bunch of mess.”
Ross said the service will provide two round trips per day and other details for the service in Mobile are continuing to be ironed out.
“We are going to have two round trips a day in the morning and afternoon and it’s going to be something Mobile hasn’t seen in 50 years,” Ross said. “As far as the details go, we are continuing to work on that.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
