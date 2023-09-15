Building Fire
BY DALE LIESCH

Despite being engulfed in a massive hour-long fire late Thursday night, a building along Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile will not have to be torn down.

Responders with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched after multiple 911 calls came in regarding a commercial business fire at the 400 block of Dauphin Street, located next to Hoffman’s Furniture, at approximately 9:35 p.m. Firefighters were on the scene in under three minutes and observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the vacant, two-story building, which caused MFRD officials to call a two-alarm response.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

