Despite being engulfed in a massive hour-long fire late Thursday night, a building along Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile will not have to be torn down.
Responders with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched after multiple 911 calls came in regarding a commercial business fire at the 400 block of Dauphin Street, located next to Hoffman’s Furniture, at approximately 9:35 p.m. Firefighters were on the scene in under three minutes and observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the vacant, two-story building, which caused MFRD officials to call a two-alarm response.
While firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, a third-alarm response was called to stop them spreading. Finally, after dozens of firefighters and support staff responded to the scene, incident commanders confirmed the fire was under control at approximately 10:40 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Downtown Mobile Alliance currently holds an option on the property, which means the organization has exclusive rights to purchase the building at a set price under a certain time period.
Spokeswoman Carol Hunter said negotiations were currently in the “due diligence” phase when the fire went up. A structural engineer took a look at the property before the fire. That same engineer went back to the site earlier today and informed officials of some good news.
“The structural engineer took a look at it and said it doesn’t have to be demolished,” Hunter said.
The building is part of a “historic” group of structures along Dauphin Street and ensuring its restoration is part of what will complete the block, according to Hunter.
“We are in the business of preserving historic structures that are so important to our downtown,” Hunter said. “Our goal is to stabilize it so we could make it available to a developer that could use it for a purpose we approve.”
Mobile Fire-Rescue Department Spokesman Jeffrey Haller said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and will take some time due to the size of the property.
As for the amount of damage done, Haller said while he couldn’t put a dollar figure on it, the fire damaged multiple buildings along the block.
The building that’s east of there sustained a little bit less damage while the building to the west of there, it damaged the second and third story and the roof adjacent to where the fire was,” Haller said.
Haller said the fact a blaze of that size didn’t do more damage is a testament to the quick response of firefighters from Central Fire Station downtown. He said another helpful factor in putting out the fire was the layout of fire hydrants throughout downtown, which enables firefighters to readily access a “robust” water supply.
“That was a big fire and I just am so thankful that they were able to get that stopped, because when I hear about a fire in a downtown structure, one of the big worries is that it can spread to the other buildings around it,” Haller said. “Their quick response really helps. It’s pretty cool that they can get there that fast and get it going and get the work done right and safely.”
Attorney Buzz Jordan owns the property at 401 Dauphin Street, located directly beside the property on fire which also sustained a significant amount of damage. For years, he said he has been working to renovate the building and put in a music venue, but the city would not approve the plan.
Jordan said while he knows the fire affected the structure somewhat, it's too early to tell how badly his building was damaged in the blaze.
“We had somebody check it out and apparently it’s done some fire damage to our inside structure,” Jordan said. “We haven’t checked out the roof yet because the fire department is still down there and we can’t get up on the roof. So we don’t know the extent of the damage yet.”
In a statement, officials with the city of Mobile said the building was being "secured" in order to protect pedestrians, motorists and nearby buildings.
"The city of Mobile has been working with the property owner, who will be implementing a temporary remedy to secure the building and its facade," the statement reads. "That work is expected to begin as soon as possible. As a precaution, the sidewalk and on-street parking in front of the building will be closed to the public and barricaded until the structure can be secured permanently. Pedestrians are asked to avoid the area."
The statement continues to state the owner of the property is working with the city to submit a long-term plan to secure the building and save its facade. The plans are to be submitted by Sept. 20.
