Outgoing U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby earmarked more than $1 billion for new and ongoing projects in the Mobile Bay area in the latest Omnibus spending package, a combination of 12 bills outlining a $1.7 trillion spending plan for 2023 that passed Congress the week before Christmas.
Highlights of the allocation include $200 million to improve infrastructure and expand the Port of Mobile, a $50 million revolving loan fund for the city of Mobile, $35 million to Spring Hill College for a new nursing and health sciences facility and $3.5 million to improve traffic flow on the Causeway.
Shelby, who is retiring back home to Tuscaloosa after serving the state for 36 years in the Senate, expressed pride in the money coming to South Alabama.
“Throughout my career, I have done everything in my power to bring success to my home state,” he said in a statement. “The funding for Alabama in this package is significant in terms of the impact it will have on communities and the overall state-wide economy for generations to come.”
Port of Mobile
The Alabama Port Authority’s Mobile terminal saw rapid growth in traffic and intermodal cargo transport in 2022, along with faster processing times lower than the national average. Its $200 million share of the Omnibus bill will improve its infrastructure for rail cargo, build a new inland container intermodal transfer facility and expand the Port’s existing container terminal.
Alabama Port Authority Director and CEO John Driscoll called Shelby a visionary for supporting the Port in this way.
“The funding he secured allows for generational investments, and over the coming years, as these projects come to fruition, the Port’s economic impact in Alabama will only continue to grow,” he said in a statement.
As Lagniappe reported in November, the Port’s rail system grew by 143 percent in 2022 and demonstrated a 94 percent increase in jobs since 2019.
City of Mobile
Commercial development and redevelopment in Mobile’s downtown area will receive a boost with $50 million of the Omnibus bill going toward a revolving loan fund for the city.
When asked for comment, the city could not elaborate on specific projects or answer whether the money in the fund will earn interest because it is still waiting on the fund’s federal regulations to be set. However, city spokesperson Jason Johnson said the city is eager to point the money in the right direction.
“We’re looking forward to finding the right projects that could help us utilize these funds for the benefit of downtown Mobile for years to come,” he wrote. “Once again, we owe a big thank you to Senator Shelby for his continued support for Mobile in Washington.”
Spring Hill College
Racheal Banks, Spring Hill College’s assistant vice president for development, said their share of the Omnibus money will create a forward-thinking, state-of-the-art complex for its nursing and science students to better prepare the next generation of medical professionals and educators.
The college’s current nursing building opened more than a century ago and was last renovated in 2003. Though they have added new teaching technology like true-to-life mannequins and simulation tables to the 6,300-square-foot building, Banks said the program needs a new facility if it wants to meet the medical field’s existing workforce challenges.
“Our whole mission is to put leaders in the community that serve others, and with the small space that we have there was no way to increase capacity,” she said. “We are so thankful to Senator Shelby. This is a dream come true for us.”
With one of the country’s leading nursing and pre-med programs, Banks explained the new facility will have the necessary space to accommodate more students and will host bigger simulation labs with updated equipment and study spaces.
“The students are going to have access to the latest cutting-edge microscopes, technology and equipment,” she said. “We’ve made a lot of strides, but things are changing in the hospitals every day and we want our students to be prepared.”
She described the funding as possibly the biggest allocation the college has ever received and said its effects will be “transformation for the college and for the community.”
Causeway
With the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project looming in the future, $3.5 million is on its way to improve traffic flow and conditions on the Causeway.
U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl advocated for the improvement project to be included in the Omnibus bill as “part of the overall solution to alleviate congestion across the Bay,” Zach Weidlich, Carl’s deputy chief of staff, told Lagniappe.
“Congressman Carl understands how important it is to improve the traffic flow between Mobile and Baldwin County, and that’s why he worked this year to successfully secure $3.5 million to mitigate traffic flow issues across the Causeway,” he wrote.
Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) spokesman James Gordon said ALDOT is discussing the improvement plans with the city of Spanish Fort “in anticipation of the Causeway being a free route along with the Mobile River Bridge Project.”
In a phone interview the week before Christmas, Carl said he would not vote in favor of the Omnibus bill even though it included “some great things” for his district. He called the spending plan a “Democrat wishlist,” and questioned some of the causes it aimed to support with funding.
“There’s just so much junk that got added in there at the last minute,” Carl said. “There’s $47 billion more for Ukraine. I think that’s something Congress needs to focus on individually and not in that package.”
According to the website of the clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, Carl voted against the Omnibus bill.
