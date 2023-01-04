BB_Port of Mobile
By Scott Johnson

Outgoing U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby earmarked more than $1 billion for new and ongoing projects in the Mobile Bay area in the latest Omnibus spending package, a combination of 12 bills outlining a $1.7 trillion spending plan for 2023 that passed Congress the week before Christmas.

Highlights of the allocation include $200 million to improve infrastructure and expand the Port of Mobile, a $50 million revolving loan fund for the city of Mobile, $35 million to Spring Hill College for a new nursing and health sciences facility and $3.5 million to improve traffic flow on the Causeway.

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

