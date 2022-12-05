Like many of the characters engraved and painted on his products, Daphne entrepreneur Bear Walker and his skateboards share their very own origin story. In fact, each skateboard is a conglomeration of a number of Walker’s life passions — surf craft, graphic design, woodwork, skating and pop culture — a mixture that has fans spellbound.
Over the past five years, Bear Walker boards have quietly grown to become an iconic novelty brand among pop culture collectors and enthusiasts. The boards, which are all designed, manufactured and shipped from Baldwin County, are fully functional skateboards with handcrafted artwork featuring superheroes, actors and characters.
But how did he get here?
Walker, who is 34, said his family is from Fairhope, but he grew up in Hilton Head, South Carolina, where surfing East Coast waves was a big part of his younger life. Building things with his hands is also second nature, as his father was a contractor and built houses.
After graduating high school, Walker attended Clemson University, trading the beach for the Blue Ridge Mountains.
“It was the first time in my life I was away from the ocean,” Walker said. “Skateboarding became my substitute.”
Walker studied graphic design at Clemson and began using those skills to craft traditional skateboards as a hobby. Walker’s first business, Locomotiv, launched in 2013 in a tiny warehouse room in Charleston, South Carolina, but ultimately “tanked.”
“I didn’t quite have the business savvy,” he said.
After leaving college, Walker was remodeling houses full-time and began working in high-end sign-making on the side, carving out detailed designs into wood. He said his parents moved back to Alabama’s Gulf Coast around that time, and he decided he wanted to attempt a 180 and restart his venture back into skateboard production.
“I wanted to give it kind of another shot, so I moved into a barn on some family land and started over again,” he said.
After relocating to Baldwin County, Walker launched the second iteration of his company in 2016, Kodiak Boards.
Walker’s first company attempted to lean into the surfer-skater-beach culture. When he restarted his craft, he said he wanted a different approach. This time, he blended another life passion into his boards — comic books and pop culture. And that mixture found a sweet spot that resonated with buyers.
New board designs began, including hand-carved artwork from series and movies like Star Wars, Stranger Things, and Marvel and D.C. comics.
“That’s when I started attracting a lot of attention from actors and directors and the Hollywood community,” Walker said.
It wasn’t long before Walker was carving custom boards for movie premiers and special events. He renamed his company Bear Walker Industries in 2017, which he says is a promise to customers of the quality of the boards, which he describes as being both high-quality novelty collectibles that are also fully functional.
Actor Jason Momoa, "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi and singer Billie Eilish all own custom boards that Bear Walker made on Alabama’s Gulf Coast.
Walker said working with wood in Charleston for his day job provoked some of the very proprietary concepts that make his boards so unique in the market.
“Tearing up my hands every day, that's kind of what gave me the inspiration to carve out a design to be used as friction for the skateboard instead of using grip tape,” he said.
Traditional boards have added grip tape on their surface to give skateboarders traction while standing on them. Walker began engraving cone shapes into the wood of his board as background to his main designs, making the artwork what gives riders traction. He said he holds a patent for the design.
Bear Walker skateboard decks are made of nine-ply maple boards and fitted all-American hardware. Walker said his shop utilizes 27 wood tooling machines that carve out the main design features of his boards. An additional two to three hours of hands-on work, sanding and painting are invested into each board before it is finished.
Walker’s first collaboration deal with Pokemon in 2018 led to meteroric growth of his business. The collaboration was a five-board series with a price range of $200 to $300 that sold out in two days, earning him a second deal with the brand. The second series completely sold out in an hour, and buyers were reselling the Pokemon-Bear Walker boards online for thousands of dollars.
“That is when, you know, it kind of clicked that we needed to grow and that our brand had some recognition behind it,” he said.
Walker now has an 11,000-square-foot shop in Daphne, where his team of 34 employees now all work to produce roughly 35,000 Bear Walker boards annually. Walker said his company now makes between 250 and 750 boards for each series they design.
And Walker is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
In 2021, Bear Walker landed a deal with Disney’s Marvel to design a four-board series featuring Iron Man, Black Panther, Hulk, and Wolverine. That deal has paid dividends again and Walker was able to release a limited-edition Spider-Man Series Saturday, Dec. 3.
Walker told Lagniappe he sees his brand diversifying into other products in the future, including surfboards, snowboards and guitars.
As a young entrepreneur who navigated some high highs and some low lows, Walker said success is all about following your instincts and taking risks.
“Trust your gut,” he said. “You know, there's really no right way to do anything and you're not going to find out if it was the wrong way or different way to do something until you do it. Just do what you can sleep with and follow your gut.”
