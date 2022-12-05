Like many of the characters engraved and painted on his products, Daphne entrepreneur Bear Walker and his skateboards share their very own origin story. In fact, each skateboard is a conglomeration of a number of Walker’s life passions — surf craft, graphic design, woodwork, skating and pop culture — a mixture that has fans spellbound.

Over the past five years, Bear Walker boards have quietly grown to become an iconic novelty brand among pop culture collectors and enthusiasts. The boards, which are all designed, manufactured and shipped from Baldwin County, are fully functional skateboards with handcrafted artwork featuring superheroes, actors and characters.

0045_20221113-BearWalker-Spiderman0169.jpg

Daphne's Bear Walker with his newest custom SpiderMan skateboard series.
Bear Walker boards
20221108-BearWalker-Pokemon-Group-Vert2.jpeg

Bear Walker's collectable Pokemon skateboard series 
0122_20221118_BearWalker_B7A9643.jpg

Bear Walker's limited-edition Spider-Man Series that launched Dec. 3

