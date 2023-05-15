Lotus Gentleman's Club in Prichard

 via Google Street View

One man is dead and two injured after a shooting broke out at a Prichard adult entertainment venue in the early morning hours of Mother’s Day.

Prichard city spokesman TJ Pettway told Lagniappe police confirmed that three were shot at the Lotus Gentlman’s Club located on Wilson Avenue on Sunday, May 14. Jacquell Javonte Graham, 30, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. One victim suffered a graze wound and the other suffered a gunshot wound to their leg.

