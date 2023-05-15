One man is dead and two injured after a shooting broke out at a Prichard adult entertainment venue in the early morning hours of Mother’s Day.
Prichard city spokesman TJ Pettway told Lagniappe police confirmed that three were shot at the Lotus Gentlman’s Club located on Wilson Avenue on Sunday, May 14. Jacquell Javonte Graham, 30, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. One victim suffered a graze wound and the other suffered a gunshot wound to their leg.
The club’s social media accounts describe the business as live adult entertainment open Thursday-Sunday every week.
Pettway described Graham as a “known assailant” in the Prichard area, though he was labeled a victim in the incident. Past news reports indicate Graham was a suspect, at one point, in a March 2021 homicide investigation. His jail and court records show no charges for murder. However, he has been arrested multiple times for firearm-related incidents.
A case file shows he was currently free on bond at the time of his death and awaiting trial in connection with an October 2021 shooting at a residence. He died almost exactly a year after being indicted by a grand jury on May 13, 2022.
Pettway said the club has a contract security detail, and it is currently unknown how the “weapons” were allowed inside. No motive has been identified at this time.
Police are requesting that if anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call Prichard Police Department at (251) 452-2211.
