A multi-day sewage spill is continuing to flood a Mobile apartment facility, reportedly sending millions of gallons of waste into streets and yards and into Dog River.
According to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), a sewage main break was reported at the Brookley Gardens apartment complex Monday, April 17, around noon, by the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS).
Video from residents shows a river of sewage heavily flowing through the middle of the 103-unit neighborhood.
According to an April 18 notice by MAWSS, approximately 2.5 million gallons of sewer water had spilled into the Dog River tributary.
MAWSS states the incident was caused by a "third-party contractor" associated with the $13.5 million Eslava Creek Sewer Force Main Replacement Project, which is adding 4.5 miles of sewer pipeline along I-10. The new force main is intended as a redundancy to the current 50-year infrastructure in place. The project launched last June.
A joint release by MAWSS and the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) stated a contractor is working to stop the leak.
MCHD health officer Dr. Kevin Phillip Michaels advised residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that has resulted from the spill. He said anyone who has touched such water should wash their hands and clothes thoroughly.
Michaels with MCHD also stated residents should thoroughly cook all seafood harvest from Dog River.
A post made Thursday by the Mobile Baykeeper also warned local residents to avoid contact with water from the
“A line break occurred during upgrades by a MAWSS contractor, resulting in an ongoing sewage spill that is affecting Rabby Creek and Dog River downstream,” the social media post reads. “MAWSS contractors are currently working on the repair, but over 2 million gallons have already spilled. For your safety, please avoid all contact with Dog River until further notice.”
The social media post stated water quality testing was ongoing and results are expected to be available by Friday.
Sewage could be smelled driving toward the apartment complex from Neshota Drive, which is just south of Interstate 10’s exit to Dauphin Island Parkway. Signs warning residents of the spill are posted up and down the street.
A ravine flowing out front of Wigman’s Ace Hardware appeared to be carrying large amounts of sewage.
The hardware store’s manager said the ravine is typically empty when it’s not raining.
Apartment residents Yolanda Perry and Cedric B. said the spill has been ongoing since Monday. Though sewage was flowing heavily on Thursday afternoon, they said it was much worse in the beginning.
“The way the water started rising made me think of when the levees broke in New Orleans during Katrina,” Perry said. “It was really bad. And most of us can’t move. I just moved here in February. It’s really a lot.”
She said sewage water was rising in the streets and entering into yards.
The nearby apartment pool was just cleaned out and preparing to open for the season, according to Perry. She noted the spill was flowing straight through the pool area.
Cedric B. said he believed his tap water was harder than normal, and he said the water in his shower earlier today made his skin ashy.
“We’re really worried about the after-effects and symptoms of this,” Cedric B. said.
MAWSS spokeswoman Monica Allen assured that drinking water is safe and the tap water pulled from Big Creek Lake is unaffected by the incident.
“Water and sewer are separate lines and any dryness the resident is experiencing is not related to the sanitary sewer overflow," Allen said. "We will continue to provide updates on our website www.mawss.com under helpful customer news and on social media- Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram as soon as there are new developments.”
Resident Janessa Bailey lives in the complex with her son. She said other children were playing in the sewage before officials arrived and informed residents what was happening.
“A man came by and he was telling us, ‘This is raw sewage. Just like when you flush the toilet,” she said.
Bailey captured the video on her phone and sent it to multiple media outlets. She said none of them sent crews to report on the incident.
MAWSS employees and supervisors were on the scene apparently monitoring the spill. One worker stationed near an excavator leading to the site of the spill told Lagniappe he was unable to comment.
