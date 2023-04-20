A multi-day sewage spill is continuing to flood a Mobile apartment facility, reportedly sending millions of gallons of waste into streets and yards and into Dog River.

According to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), a sewage main break was reported at the Brookley Gardens apartment complex Monday, April 17, around noon, by the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS).

Video taken Monday, April 17, by resident Janessa Bailey, showing the large amounts of sewage flooding through her apartment complex. 

