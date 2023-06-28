It took 40 days and nights for Noah’s Ark to find dry ground. When it comes to getting public records requests answered by state-level agencies, some lawmakers said Alabamians could get trapped in a “continually revolving” 45-day response period.
Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order in January intending to expand access to open records held by state-level agencies, but some state legislators said the order does not provide the transparency or timeliness Alabamians need from their government.
A bill Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, introduced to improve Ivey’s order and set more stringent protocols for all of Alabama’s public entities failed to make it out of the 2023 legislative session because Ivey’s office thought her order was more than enough, Alabama Press Association Executive Director Felicia Mason said.
“The bill that we had introduced did not allow for that continuous 45-day extension,” Mason, whose organization worked with Orr on the legislation, said Monday. “I don’t think anybody had any problem with the rest of the bill, but because that was in conflict with the governor’s executive order, they did not want to see that bill passed and didn’t allow it to.”
Executive Order 734 served to keep a promise Ivey made in her inaugural address earlier this year by requiring all state-level agencies to create and publish a policy for obtaining public records by the end of April.
Standard requests should take less than eight hours to complete and should be answered within 15 business days, while time-intensive requests would take more than eight hours to complete and should be answered within 45 business days, the order reads. The order also eliminates charges for records provided electronically and caps printing charges at 50 cents per page. Document retrieval could start at $20 per hour for time spent preparing the records requested.
“From day one, a top priority of mine was to restore our people’s faith in their state government,” Ivey said in a statement. “Today, I am still every bit as committed to leading a state government that Alabamians can be proud of — one that is open, honest and transparent. Access to public records is essential to guaranteeing transparency in government, and I am proud to sign this executive order that improves this process as a whole.”
The way Orr and others read the order, the 45-day process for completing records requests could go on “ad infinitum,” he said Friday. His Senate Bill 196 stemmed from a career-long priority to improve transparency in state government, he said, and a desire to make sure people get the information they wanted or an answer why they could not have it.
“This bill tried to bring some agreed-upon timetables for responses,” Orr said. “There needs to be some finality to the process and that’s the reason we were able to get local governments, counties, school boards, universities and others to agree upon the timetables that were in the House committee-passed version. I thought we had a good bill.”
Orr’s bill required public information officers to acknowledge a records request no more than six business days after receiving it. After that, agencies had 16 business days to explain how the requester can get the records and how much they will cost, or to deny the request in part or in full. The total time to answer or complete a request will not take more than 45 days, the bill reads.
Alabama’s existing public records law orders agencies to answer records requests in a “reasonable” period of time, Orr said, but leaves the definition of “reasonable” up to the agencies.
“If you distill our current law down, it says the state, local governments, school boards, whomever, the government has to respond within a reasonable time and provide records,” he said. “There’s some exceptions and caveats to that, but generally it’s a reasonable time, and if a requester doesn’t get documents within a quote ‘reasonable’ time, they can go to court, and that’s certainly expensive.”
Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, one of the bill’s sponsors, said he appreciated Ivey issuing the order, but said it has limited ability and effect. SB196’s goal, he said, was to go broader and stricter.
“I think government has become too fortified,” Albritton said. “You can’t go into schools anymore, you can’t go into courthouses anymore. Every place you go into government is isolated and restricted. We have got to have more openness so people can understand what the government is doing.”
While Mason and Orr said they had the support of many governments and public entities around the state, Albritton said he thought the bill made others “apprehensive.”
Ivey’s order changes nothing, Albritton said. If passed, Orr’s bill “would have allowed more openness to people,” he said.
“We had worked for months with cities and counties, school boards, universities, countless groups to try to get a resolution on some of the issues that are natural to be problematic for all of those groups, and we felt like we had gotten there,” Mason said. “We just had one more hurdle.”
Orr said he intends to reintroduce the legislation in 2024. Mason, on the other hand, is optimistic about a meeting with Ivey’s office sooner than that to resolve Alabama’s open records issues.
“Whatever the open records law is should apply the same for any public record regardless of who has it,” she said. “Records held by state governments should not be treated any differently from records held by municipal or county governments.”
In a statement, Ivey said honesty and transparency are priorities in her administration, and that she has followed through on those issues since 2017.
“I believe strongly that the public should have access to their government offices at all levels,” she said in a statement. “It is important we do not get lost in the details on the debate on this issue: We all agree that government should be more reasonably transparent, plain and simple.”
