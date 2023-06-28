Gov. Ivey Signs Prison Lease Agreements
It took 40 days and nights for Noah’s Ark to find dry ground. When it comes to getting public records requests answered by state-level agencies, some lawmakers said Alabamians could get trapped in a “continually revolving” 45-day response period.

Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order in January intending to expand access to open records held by state-level agencies, but some state legislators said the order does not provide the transparency or timeliness Alabamians need from their government.

