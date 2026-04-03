Featured ‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ arrests 40 BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 3, 2026 Apr 3, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A three-month-long sex crime operation resulted in 40 arrests related to prostitution, “sexually deviant” activity, and sex trafficking in and around Mobile.The Mobile Police Department (MPD) announced Friday afternoon that it completed a sting that lasted from January through early April. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“x?G6DE:82E@CD 4@?46?EC2E65 @? :56?E:7J:?8 2?5 2AAC696?5:?8 AC652E@CD H9@ 6IA=@:E GF=?6C23=6 :?5:G:5F2=D[ H9:=6 D:>F=E2?6@FD=J 5:DCFAE:?8 =@42E:@?D <?@H? 7@C 5CF8 D2=6D 2?5 C6=2E65 G:@=6?E @776?D6D[” 2 DE2E6>6?E 7C@> |!s D2:5] “x?G6DE:82E@CD 2=D@ :?E6CG6?65 H:E9 :?5:G:5F2=D :?G@=G65 :? AC@DE:EFE:@? 2?5 6D4@CE:?8 E@ 6?DFC6 E96:C D276EJ 7C@> 6IA=@:E2E:@? 2?5 92C>]”k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm~7 E96 c_ 2CC6DED >256[ `_ C6DF=E65 :? 76=@?J 492C86D[ f_ >:D56>62?@CD] %96C6 H6C6 EH@ D62C49 H2CC2?ED 6I64FE65 5FC:?8 E96 @A6C2E:@? 36EH66? y2?F2CJ 2?5 pAC:=] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm“%96 @A6C2E:@? 6>A92D:K65 AC@24E:G6 6?7@C46>6?E[ F?56C4@G6C :?:E:2E:G6D[ 2?5 4@@C5:?2E65 :?E6==:86?46\82E96C:?8 E@ DE@A EC277:4<6CD[ C65F46 2DD2F=ED[ 2?5 9@=5 @776?56CD 244@F?E23=6[” |!s D2:5] “%9:D DFDE2:?65 677@CE C67=64ED @FC 4@>>:E>6?E E@ AC@E64E:?8 G:4E:>D[ C6DE@C:?8 D276EJ[ 2?5 AC6G6?E:?8 7FCE96C 92C> 24C@DD E96 4:EJ]”k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm|!s :D 2=D@ =@@<:?8 7@C @?6 DFDA64E DE:== 4@??64E65 E@ E96 @A6C2E:@?[ #2BF6= qF492?2?[ ch[ H9@ :D H2?E65 7@C “D@=:4:E:?8 7@C E96 AFCA@D6 @7 AC@DE:EFE:@?]”k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Crime Sex Trafficking Black Markets Human Trafficking Contemporary Slavery Law Enforcement Criminal Justice Activities Of Criminal Organizations Deviance (sociology) Human Commodity Justice Organized Crime Crimes Issues In Ethics Organized Crime Activity Social Issues Abuse Law-related Events Smuggling Violence Human Rights Abuses International Criminal Law Sexual Ethics Law Aggression Problem Behavior Ethically Disputed Working Conditions Sex And The Law Human Rights Criminal Law Institutional Abuse Criminology Forced Labour Injustice Misconduct Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Firms buy Springdale Mall for $30M Tuberville’s Florida expenses examined Cheer program moves ‘in new direction’ By appointment — the making of Baldwin’s judges Defense requests bond again in Saenger shooting Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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