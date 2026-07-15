Order of Osiris

Shown is a picture of the Order of Osiris.

 Courtesy of Order of Osiris

Members of the Order of Osiris, Mobile’s oldest-running LGBTQ+ Mardi Gras mystical society, weren’t totally shocked to learn the organization won this year’s Nappie Award for Best Mardi Gras Ball.

After all, they have won seven of them leading up to this year. 

You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335

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