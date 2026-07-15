Featured Nappies 2026Best Mardi Gras Ball Order of Osiris balls keep up the ‘creativity’ during Mardi Gras BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 15, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Shown is a picture of the Order of Osiris. Courtesy of Order of Osiris Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Members of the Order of Osiris, Mobile’s oldest-running LGBTQ+ Mardi Gras mystical society, weren’t totally shocked to learn the organization won this year’s Nappie Award for Best Mardi Gras Ball.After all, they have won seven of them leading up to this year. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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E96 52?46 7=@@C 52?4:?8[ 92G:?8 7F?[ 2?5 :E’D ;FDE J@FC EJA:42= |2C5: vC2D[” E96 AC6D:56?E D2:5]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm(96? 2D<65 9@H E96 @C82?:K2E:@? A=2?D E@ <66A :ED >@>6?EF> 8@:?8[ E96 AC6D:56?E D2:5 “4C62E:G:EJ]” %96J 4@F=5?’E J6E C6G62= E96 E96>6 @7 ?6IE J62C’D 32==]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm“x =:<6 4C62E:G:EJ[” 96 D2:5] “%92E’D E96 H9@=6 C62D@? x’> :? :E[ ;FDE 36:?8 4C62E:G6] ~FC 7@F?56C[ }6:= p=5C:586[ 9:D >@EE@ H2D 2=H2JD ?6G6C E@@ 3:8[ ?6G6C E@@ >F49] x E9:?< E96 E96>6 :D ;FDE 2?@E96C 8C62E E96>6[ 2?5 A6@A=6 2C6 23=6 E@ E9:?< @FED:56 E96 3@I 2?5 4@?E:?F6 E92E 4C62E:G:EJ]”k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ball Mardi Gras Osiris Tableau Vivant Creativity Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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