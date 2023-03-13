It’s not often an attorney for a public, quasi-governmental organization is served a lawsuit about the group during a regular meeting, but that’s exactly what happened Monday evening to Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board attorney Jay Ross.
While board members were conducting a pension meeting Monday, Ross signed paperwork from a private process server acknowledging the receipt of notice for the lawsuit filed by Paul and Lisa McGuire at 4:06 p.m.
The lawsuit, Ross said, was asking a judge to file a preliminary injunction against the board shutting off water service to the Alabama Village community of Prichard. The service happened at the very meeting where the PWWSB unanimously agreed to table a resolution to halt new service in the area.
The PWWSB tabled a vote to end all new water and sewer service in the area during a raucous, nearly 4-hour-long meeting Monday night. Board Members unanimously agreed to delay the vote and many asked to postpone the item’s return to the agenda until they could meet with the city and the Prichard Housing Authority on what could be done.
“The Prichard Housing Authority, the mayor’s office and the water board need to come together,” Board member John Johnson told a standing-room-only crowd after the vote.
Initially, the wording of the resolution made it sound like all water service in the community could be halted, but Ross added the word “new” to one of the provisions in the resolution to take out “ambiguity.”
Residents, like District 1’s Thomas Graham, asked board members whether the resolution would impact transfers of service. Ross answered in the affirmative, meaning that if someone sold a house in the neighborhood, or if a landlord needed to find a new tenant, they would be unable to do so.
“This board has failed Alabama Village,” Graham shouted. “The board has failed to upkeep its own responsibilities and its about to make the properties of 40 customers worthless. Is it my village next? Are we next? Shame on you. Shame on all of you.”
PWWSB has roughly 40 customers in Alabama Village who pay regularly. Due to leaks in pipes that are as much as 80 years old, Chairman Russell Heidelberg said, the utility suffers more than $87,000 per month in lost revenue in the area.
While residents and customers were unhappy with the proposal to halt new service in Alabama Village, it was another paragraph in the resolution that caused tempers to really flare. The resolution stated that the neighborhood was unsafe for PWWSB employees. Heidelberg explained the reason behind that wording, while some in attendance at the meeting called him a “liar.”
Heidelberg said 75 percent of all of the city’s law enforcement spending was due to Alabama Village. He also reported that employees have witnessed folks armed with AR-15s asking about their presence in the community.
He added that private hookups to PWWSB lines occur under backyards, instead of closer to the street and employees have to ask residents’ permission to go on the private property. In addition, Heidelberg said “big pit bulls” can cause problems there.
Boil water notice
Monday’s meeting also brought heated exchanges between board members and customers. Some interactions over a boil water notice issued and then retracted by Mayor Jimmie Gardner devolved into shouting matches.
Gardner held a press conference earlier Monday to discuss a report from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management that highlighted concerns with PWWSB infrastructure. At the time, Gardner suggested residents boil water before using it. In a press release, during Monday’s PWWSB meeting, his office wrote that the notice was not necessary, but still recommended doing it.
When asked about the notice, Heidelberg brushed off concerns, telling residents that ADEM releases those types of notices, not Gardner.
“This is because people issued a notice who had no authority to do so,” he said.
Heidelberg told the crowd the water in Prichard, which is purchased from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System, is safe to drink. However, Heidelberg and other board members drank bottled water at the meeting.
ADEM tested 30 samples of Prichard’s water in February and found no E.coli or “total clorifom” contamination, according to a statement.
“The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board purchases treated drinking water from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System,” the statement reads. “Prichard distributes this water to customers via a series of tanks and water mains, without any additional treatment required. While PWWSB has serious issues with aging infrastructure as evidenced by its high water loss, this is not necessarily indicative of problems with the quality of water provided to customers.”
The statement also contends that crumbling water mains are an issue nationwide, costing many systems millions of dollars in lost revenue.
“However, if the pipes remain under pressure and a free chlorine residual is detected the water should be safe from contamination,” the statement reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.