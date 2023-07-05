American Diver

A prototype of the first submarine to sink a ship in war dove beneath Mobile Bay’s brown-green tide 160 years ago and was never seen again. Though attempts to find the American Diver have been as unsuccessful as the submarine’s trial run, local historians consider the CSS Hunley’s predecessor a lesser-known, but no less significant piece of maritime history.

“Most everybody if you studied the Civil War and torpedos and underwater warfare, you know about the Hunley,” Mike Bailey, who worked as curator, senior historian and director of the Fort Morgan State Historic Site from 1988 to 2018, said. “The American Diver or the Pioneer II as it was also known as, is not well remembered, and just because of what happened to it. It was a prototype and never got into combat and doesn’t have the notoriety that the Hunley has.”

Spanish Fort historian Shawn Holland and YouTubers Chaos Divers and Depths of History thought they found the submarine’s iron frame poking out of the sand and a few feet of water in 2022
SUBMITTED BY SHAWN HOLLAND | The object was later identified as a “tall can channel buoy” from the 19th century.
A purported sketch of the American Diver that McClintock drew in 1872. (Public domain)
A plaque to the CSS Hunley outside the International Trade Center on Water Street. (Kyle Hamrick)

