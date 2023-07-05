A prototype of the first submarine to sink a ship in war dove beneath Mobile Bay’s brown-green tide 160 years ago and was never seen again. Though attempts to find the American Diver have been as unsuccessful as the submarine’s trial run, local historians consider the CSS Hunley’s predecessor a lesser-known, but no less significant piece of maritime history.
“Most everybody if you studied the Civil War and torpedos and underwater warfare, you know about the Hunley,” Mike Bailey, who worked as curator, senior historian and director of the Fort Morgan State Historic Site from 1988 to 2018, said. “The American Diver or the Pioneer II as it was also known as, is not well remembered, and just because of what happened to it. It was a prototype and never got into combat and doesn’t have the notoriety that the Hunley has.”
Records about the vessel are few and inconsistent, historian John Sledge, who mentioned the Diver in his 2015 book, “The Mobile River,” said, but enough information exists to form a rough picture about its building and fate.
Wrought from an old iron boiler into a cigar shape with two pointed ends, the Diver, also called the Pioneer II after the submarine built before it, was conceived in Mobile in 1862.
Confederate engineer Horace Hunley, who would later design the CSS Hunley that sank the USS Housatonic in February 1864, and his two partners commissioned Mobile’s Park and Lyons Machine Shop to help them build a submarine better than the one they tested and scuttled in New Orleans the year before.
Months later, in 1863, the men were confident they had a submarine that could take on — or at least try to take on — the Union blockade guarding the mouth of Mobile Bay around Fort Morgan and Dauphin Island.
The Diver, a little more than 30 feet long and powered by four men on a hand crank and one watching through a short tower, could not overcome the currents and took on enough water to keep it permanently underwater. None of the crew were hurt.
“I think if it were found it would certainly be a better story,” Sledge said. “I think it would really be wonderful if somebody would make it their cause célèbre to try to find it.”
Throughout the 20th and 21st centuries, many submarine hunters researched what they could, scoured maps and marked locations where they thought the lost vessel could be.
The world-renowned explorer and author Clive Cussler tried to find it in the 1990s, Sledge said. Ben Raines, the journalist who uncovered the Clotilda slave ship in 2019, said he searched for the Diver, too, but also came up to the surface empty-handed.
A team made up of Spanish Fort historian Shawn Holland and YouTubers Chaos Divers and Depths of History thought they found the submarine’s iron frame poking out of the sand and a few feet of water in 2022. However, later analysis found the wreckage actually belonged to an 1860s channel marker and not the Diver.
“Can you imagine in your mind you have this fantasy and you never really expect it to happen, and all of a sudden you're looking at something you think that it is?” Holland said, remembering the unsuccessful search she considered “crazy fun” nonetheless. “I’m not off the search and I never will be until it’s found. I truly believe that I do know the general area [where the Diver is].”
THE DIVER’S MISSION
Many in America long expected the country would someday go to war with itself over slavery, but the start of the Civil War in April 1861 found the pro-slavery Confederate States of America outmatched by the United States of America in ammunition, money and other resources.
“There was all kinds of experimentation going on around the South with submarines and semisubmersibles and just anything that would give them an advantage against superior numbers and size,” Sledge said.
Motivating these efforts was not only the Confederates’ belief in the righteousness of their cause, but the desperation and scarcity created by the Union’s “Anaconda” blockade of all Southern ports on the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico beginning in 1861.
“While Confederate authorities concerned themselves with strengthening Mobile’s defenses and the troops at Forts Morgan and Gaines warily eyed Union warships in the gulf, several private citizens were busy developing semisubmersible and submersible vessels they hoped would break the blockade,” Sledge wrote in his book. “While postbellum Lost Cause legend portrayed such efforts as desperate and crude amid the wartime hurly-burly, the reality was that these craft were carefully conceived, designed and constructed.”
Bailey said Hunley and his partners developed their first submarine, called the Pioneer, in New Orleans in 1862. When the Union Army captured and occupied the city in February, the men abandoned the submarine and started over in Mobile.
Unlike New Orleans and Charleston, S.C., Mobile was not under siege by Union warships. The Confederacy controlled the bay, and the Union blockade was offshore.
“They thought Mobile would be a great place to be undisturbed and try to perfect this technology, and then even given the fact that you had a blockading fleet off Fort Morgan, you might could use it here,” Sledge said.
Hunley was responsible for promoting the project and gathering money to fund it, while James McClintock and Baxter Watson engineered their new submarine. William Alexander and George Dixon helped them work at the Park and Lyons Machine Shop on Water Street.
How to power the Diver was the project’s “dogging issue,” Sledge said. The men proposed a steam engine that would build up enough force to power the submarine underwater, along with a crude electric battery. They settled, finally, on a hand-cranked propeller.
“The significant achievement with the American Diver was to decide, ‘Let’s use human power, let’s use manpower, do the crank and not waste any more time trying to figure out an engine that would work,’” he said. “At that point, they were ready to go full speed ahead with it — no pun intended.”
When the four men responsible for turning the crank reached “full speed,” the Diver propelled through the water at an incredible 2 knots per hour. The vessel’s weapon was a torpedo in a keg floating above the water and tethered to the submarine. The idea was the Diver would submerge below a warship and drag the torpedo through its side, sinking it.
Sledge said it is unclear whether the Diver was made from an old boiler or built with custom parts, but it looked “very needle-nosed” and was made of cast iron. In his book, he wrote the submarine dove using planes along its bow and was steered by one rudder.
It is also unclear whether its crew was in the submarine when it foundered in the bay or if they were watching it from a tow boat dragging it to the starting point.
“Of course, the idea is if the barge was towing it, how the hell are they going to get in it?” he said. “There are a lot of practical questions.”
Unlike the Pioneer, Bailey said, there was no attempt made to salvage the Diver from the shallow waters in which it sank.
“Alexander says it’s off Fort Morgan, but that encompasses a lot of bay,” Bailey said. “It could be anywhere.”
He and Sledge agreed, the Diver could have been removed by dredging after the Civil War ended in 1865, or was buried beneath the mud by the current. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could have salvaged it in the 1870s when they tried to clear the war’s wreckage out of the bay, Bailey said.
“I’m not sure it’s even there anymore,” he said.
HUNTING FOR HISTORY
Holland said she has done her own research on the Diver’s history and possible wreck site and is confident the submarine is still out in the bay waiting to be found.
“Although other experts who have also done their research and studied and been published — very reputable historians — have told me it was scuttled and scrapped, I have not found that to be true from my research,” the former private investigator turned “history detective” said.
A ninth-generation native of the Gulf Coast, Holland said she learned about the Diver in the 1990s when Clive Cussler tried to find it. She knew there were more than 350 known wrecks in the bay and set about trying to find the submarine using Corps of Engineers maps and records.
“I studied anything I could get my hands on,” Holland said. “Corps of Engineers reports, nautical charts, any information that might have been out there, and there’s not much information out there about the original sub.”
Over the years, she narrowed her search down to two possible sites around Fort Morgan, she said. Because of permanently perforated eardrums, Holland cannot dive underwater herself and spent 20 years finding boats and divers to work with her.
Chaos Divers, an Illinois-based group of professional divers who publish their efforts solving cases of missing persons on YouTube, came to Mobile following a case in 2022. Holland heard they were in town and contacted them to see if they would be willing to help her on her hunt for the Diver. She said they jumped at the opportunity.
“I went down there totally not expecting to find anything, but I thought I would be able to eliminate two areas,” Holland said. “That’s 99 percent of the search, elimination.”
The team sailed to the first site on Holland’s map and immediately discovered old wreckage that resembled the Diver.
“I’m sitting here looking at this vessel and I’m doing the checklist,” she said. “Banded iron ribs, check. Round iron ribs, check. Metal plates riveted on the outside, check. Stern and aft pointed, check. Also, there was a handle on the hull that corresponded to the drawings of the Pioneer II. It was also listed on the nautical chart as an old boiler, check. All the boxes seemed to be checking and the whole time I’m saying, ‘This can’t be.’”
It was not what she thought it was. One of the divers speculated it could be an old channel marker, and a team from the Alabama Historical Commission (AHC) joined by marine archaeologist James Delgado confirmed the diver’s assumption.
However, AHC and Delgado told Holland the marker was “an incredible artifact in itself,” an 1860s channel marker likely built by Park and Lyons, as well, and a veteran of the Battle of Mobile Bay.
“It made me really feel better about my assumptions because even the professionals were running the same exact checklist through their heads,” Holland said.
The Diver is still out there, Holland said, but probably buried deep beneath decades of sand. She has a few more leads, but said she will need an underwater magnetometer and advanced sonar to find it.
If she were to locate it after decades of looking, Holland said, the discovery would belong to the many people who helped her get to it.
“I’m talking historians, people from the Corps of Engineers, bar pilots who have called and given me information,” she said. “And for Mobile, we’ve got so much history in the Mobile Bay area that would stymie people’s minds, it would boggle their minds because there is so little in the history books. To be able to not only discover this vessel but restore it and bring it to light, I think would be great for the history of not only Alabama but for the United States.”
TO THE SURFACE?
Confederate military leaders were unimpressed by the Diver’s performance and needed convincing before they authorized any of Hunley’s submarines for official warfare against the Union.
The CSS Hunley was an improvement on the abilities of the Diver and the original Pioneer, Sledge said. It was more streamlined, was manned by more crew and moved better and faster in the water. Hunley’s forward-facing torpedo could be stabbed into the side of a warship, much better than being dragged from behind.
“[With] the Hunley, you’re really talking about the third manifestation of this idea, so it’s had time to become more sophisticated,” Sledge said. “I think it was probably almost as good as it could be given the technology of the time.”
Park and Lyons completed Hunley’s third submarine in 1863. While records are unclear if the Diver was ever tested in front of the public, the Hunley performed stunts in the Mobile River to cheers.
“We have a good description of the early tests of the Hunley in the river,” Sledge said. “There were crowds watching, they blew up a coal flat and everyone was amazed. I don’t know whether the American Diver would have been tested in the river or the bay, but I’ve not seen any witness reports or reports of Union spies that have any sense of how that went.”
Believing Hunley’s third try was the charm, the Confederate high command took notice of the Hunley and sent it to Charleston to help break the Union’s blockade there in the fall of 1863. After two more test runs — during which it sank both times and killed Horace Hunley and others — the Hunley sank the USS Housatonic in Charleston’s harbor in February 1864. Though it struck a successful blow for the Confederacy, the Hunley disappeared. It was not discovered until May 1995.
Even though the Diver never got to attack the Union warships stationed outside Mobile Bay, its failure gave its creators something to improve for the Hunley, opening a new frontier beneath the waves for warfare and exploration.
“It’s the prototype of the sub that sank the first warship in combat,” Bailey said of the Diver. “The first submarine that actually sank a warship, and from there, as technologies grow, you no longer have spar torpedoes, you have powered torpedoes. You have bigger submarines, you have new propulsion systems. It goes on and on and on and on, and it’s a link to today’s submarines with nuclear power. That’s the legacy from the very beginning all the way to today.”
Holland pictures the Diver on display in a museum, possibly at the GulfQuest Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico or Battleship Park.
Sledge said the Diver is “a needle in a haystack,” but a piece of Mobile’s “incredibly rich” maritime history.
“The fact that it may one day come to the surface would really be intriguing,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.