A forthcoming ruling from a Mobile judge will determine the next steps in a years-long legal dispute between steel manufacturer Outokumpu and the Mobile County Board of Equalization over property tax valuations.
In court documents, the Finnish company with employees around the world claims the board-assessed dollar figure for around a dozen properties connected to its Calvert steel mill “greatly exceeds the true fair and reasonable market value of such property.”
The properties listed in Mobile County civil complaints regarding October 2020 valuations, for example, add up to around $951 million.
Lagniappe reported in July 2017 the former ThyssenKrupp facility was sold and split into Outokumpu and AM/NS Calvert, and received more than $1 billion in tax breaks and public contributions.
Doug Anderson, the attorney representing Outokumpu, told Lagniappe on Friday they tried a case for the 2017 tax year valuations last month. How Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Michael Youngpeter rules on the case will establish a precedent by which the other cases will be tried.
“We’ll just have to see how we handle Judge Youngpeter’s order and attempt further to settle the rest of them,” Anderson said.
When asked about what kind of result Outokumpu wants to see from the proceedings, Anderson declined to comment. He also declined to comment when asked how it looked for the company to contest property tax valuations after receiving millions in abatements.
“Until we get an order from the judge, I don’t want to make any further comment,” Anderson said.
For board attorney Nash Campbell, the case is personal. He also represents Chickasaw City Schools, Saraland City Schools and Satsuma City Schools, and described the contest over taxes earmarked for public school systems as frustrating.
“The abatements that they’ve gotten cover two-thirds of their taxes, essentially,” Campbell said. “The only taxes that they’re paying are for school systems. So, basically, Mobile County, Saraland, Satsuma and Chickasaw are the only ones that benefit anything from the little bit of taxes they are paying — and they don’t want to pay that either.”
He cited two pieces of real property valued at $430 million total as an example of what is at stake.
“You take two-thirds of the taxable value out of that for 20 years and they don’t want to pay the one-third of what they have,” Campbell said. “They are already getting a massive chunk taken away from it, and we are arguing over that as well.”
Speaking for the board, Campbell said they hope the litigation ends with the court upholding the revenue commissioner’s valuations.
Sen. David Sessions, R-Grand Bay, guessed Outokumpu would spend more money fighting the lawsuit than they would have if they just paid what was assessed.
“I feel like if our Board of Equalization says it’s valued at this and they should pay X, then that is what they should pay,” Sessions said. “They’re getting a good deal and I feel it’s only fair if they go through the proper channels of what we have set up in the county.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.