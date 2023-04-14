Instead of making the 30-minute trip down the road to hit up the beaches, officials with OWA Parks and Resort in Foley decided to just bring the coast to them.
A ribbon-cutting, held Friday, saw the unveiling of $70 million worth of new attractions to the Tropic Falls Water Park, including: an outdoor wave pool, surf simulator and a beach-themed bar and restaurant, all adjacent to the indoor park.
The wave pool features a 48-foot-wide LED screen, which will allow for “water-themed movies” and live performances to be shown. Doors along the side of the indoor park can be raised or lowered, allowing visitors to shuffle between the outdoor amenities and the park itself.
The ceremony signaled the completion of a project 3 years in the making and according to Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich, the progress made at OWA over the years has had a monumental impact on both his city’s and Baldwin County’s economies, and the latest additions will advance the area further.
“It’s really incredible when you look at what was here before and now, we have this gigantic park that basically, if you didn’t know any better, you’d think you were in Orlando or somewhere like that,” Hellmich said. “The whole development down here with OWA has had such an impact on the city of Foley and not just Foley, but south Baldwin.”
Hellmich said Foley is growing at a precipitous rate thanks, in part, to the amount of new businesses coming to the area and the city’s road structure which allows people to travel easier as opposed to other larger cities.
He said handling the growth caused by attractions like OWA is something he and his administration are working constantly to improve.
“We’re working very hard to make sure we’re getting good growth, because sometimes growth can be bad if it’s not handled right,” Hellmich said. “Our challenge is to make sure we’re able to move people around and we’re working really hard on that.”
Officials from the state level were also on-hand at the event. Alabama Director of Tourism Lee Sentell said OWA will help the south Baldwin region offer more than just the white sand beaches it's known for.
“A lot of people love coming to the beach and we want them to not only just come to the beach for a few days, we want them to stay and explore all the destinations,” Sentell said.
One of the first employees hired for the project in 2015, Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ Director of External Communications Kristin Hellmich said to see the park go from simple ideas on a piece of paper to what it has become is the realization of many years of hard work and dedication put in by multiple facets. The tribe has invested $350 million into the development.
“It’s been an incredible journey and there’s no way one person could have done all of this, it’s a huge team effort,” she said.
As for what comes next for the development, Hellmich said plans are in the works to construct a luxury RV park with over 190 spaces, as well as more hotels and attractions to the parks.
“We are just getting started,” Hellmich said. “We have 540 acres here and the best is yet to come.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
