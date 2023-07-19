Owner of Best Appliance Repair took over for her father

Big Bill’s Appliance Service is the 2023 Nappie Award winner for Best Appliance Repair. Owner Angie Leaver, pictured, took the business over from her father in 2000. (Submitted)

 Tinkering with appliances in the shop her parents owned since she was 15, it’s no wonder Angie Leaver now owns what Nappie voters consider the Best Appliance Repair in the area. 

Back when Big Bill’s Appliance Service opened in 1989, Leaver worked in the shop with her mother while her dad, the business’s namesake, and her brother delivered appliances to customers. 

