Tinkering with appliances in the shop her parents owned since she was 15, it’s no wonder Angie Leaver now owns what Nappie voters consider the Best Appliance Repair in the area.
Back when Big Bill’s Appliance Service opened in 1989, Leaver worked in the shop with her mother while her dad, the business’s namesake, and her brother delivered appliances to customers.
Customers of the business would also drop appliances off for service and that’s when Leaver first got her hands dirty.
“At the time, we had an in-store shop,” she said. “I would tinker with appliances and figure them out. That’s how it started.”
As her father’s Alzheimer’s disease progressed, the family was forced to give up the retail side of the business, focusing only on service.
“The sicker he got, the more I took on,” she said. “Once he passed, I told my mom, ‘I can do this.’”
After he died in February 2000, Leaver was given the keys to a successful business at the age of 24.
“I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing,’ but Dad had given me the keys to be successful,” she said. “Out of respect I didn’t want to change the name.”
Leaver now answers 15 to 18 calls per day from as far south as Bayou La Batre, as far north as Satsuma and as far east as Daphne or Spanish Fort.
“My drive time has to be under an hour,” she said.
Even with the self-imposed driving restrictions and her 75-year-old mother helping by going out on calls, Leaver said she has enough business to expand and would like to, if she could find the right employees.
“I would love to expand and have a group of women, train them to fix appliances, give them a truck and have them go out on calls, but it’s very hard to hire people,” she said.
This sort of female appliance repair utopia Leaver dreams of would not have been possible when she took over for Big Bill in 2000. In fact, customers often doubted her repair prowess in the earliest days of her time at the helm.
For example, Leaver said, she was accused of pranking a would-be customer when she came to the door on a service call over a broken dryer. The woman who had answered the door, though, quickly changed her tune when Leaver fixed the appliance.
“She said, ‘You go, girl,’” Leaver said.
The issue with her gender as someone who fixes appliances melted away slowly, she said.
“It has really only changed in the last 10 years or so,” she said.
The changes in appliance technology have been a far lesser adversary, Leaver said. Although a newer generation tends to turn over old appliances more quickly than previous ones, Leaver said, the new technology is also not as durable as it once was, meaning her skills are still in high demand.
“Technology has certainly changed,” she said. “Machines are faster and have better efficiency, but also things just break more quickly because everything is run on microchips.”
To keep up with those changes, Leaver said, she finds herself going back to her tinkering days when she was 15 years old in her parents’ shop.
“I try to learn new technology inside and out,” she said.
As for a new generation of Big Bill’s owners, Leaver said her 17-year-old daughter and 30-year-old son may or may not take over the family business.
“I’d love for one of my children to take over, but both have their own lives,” she said. “I don’t want [the business] to die with me.”
