Stephen Nodine and Angel Downs

Stephen Nodine and Angel Downs

An episode featuring one of south Alabama’s highest-profile death investigations and trials is set to be nationally televised this weekend.

Oxygen True Crime Channel’s series “Accident, Suicide Or Murder” will feature the 2010 Baldwin County investigation of former Mobile County Commissioner Stephen Nodine and the death of his mistress, Angel Downs.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.