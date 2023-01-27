An episode featuring one of south Alabama’s highest-profile death investigations and trials is set to be nationally televised this weekend.
Oxygen True Crime Channel’s series “Accident, Suicide Or Murder” will feature the 2010 Baldwin County investigation of former Mobile County Commissioner Stephen Nodine and the death of his mistress, Angel Downs.
The Nodine episode will be available on the Oxygen network beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m.
The segment will be the eighth of the series’ fourth season on-air. As the name suggests, “Accident, Suicide Or Murder” episodes attempt to “unravel” suspicious deaths to find out what really happened.
Though Downs’ death had initially been ruled a suicide by authorities, Nodine was later charged and tried for her murder. Downs had been found deceased at the end of her driveway on West Fort Morgan Road on May 9, 2010. A 9mm pistol was found by her side, and Nodine had been seen leaving the area in a red county-owned truck.
Nodine was charged with murder and stalking. However, those charges did not stand. A jury in December 2010 was split 9-3 on a conviction, resulting in a mistrial. Prior to a re-trial in 2012, Nodine successfully negotiated a plea deal down to harassing communications.
Downs’ family and friends accuse Nodine of being abusive, obsessive and ultimately responsible for her death.
This won’t be the first time the Nodine case has received national attention, either. The show “48 Hours” ran a segment on the case as it unfolded 12 years ago. Investigation Discovery’s show "Love the Way You Lie” featured the case in 2014.
Numerous local individuals will be featured in the episode, including Nodine himself. Others include local journalists Quin Hillyer and Rob Holbert, and Tanya McGowin, one of Downs’ close friends and neighbors.
Nodine told Lagniappe he’s intrigued to see how Oxygen plans to tell the story of the case but expects to be painted as a “wild, crazy” individual. He said he hopes people watch the latest episode and notice how “horrendous” the media coverage was at the time and how “unprofessional” law enforcement handled the matter.
Nodine says what interests him about the episode is who is not featured in it. None of Downs’ family members agreed to be interviewed, and neither did any local law enforcement officials.
“It surprised me that people who were calling me a murderer 12 years ago decided to have no comment,” he said. “Usually, people who think you murdered someone continue to think you are a murderer.”
Tanya McGowin told Lagniappe she agreed to interview with Oxygen after multiple requests by the producers. She said she initially declined due to Downs’ family’s desire not to be involved in the episode. However, McGowin said she changed her mind when she learned Nodine had numerous individuals speaking on his behalf and Downs had none.
“I thought, ‘My friend needs a voice in this,’” McGowin told Lagniappe. “I decided I was going to speak for Angel.”
She said producers flew her out to North Carolina to film in October.
“I was shocked they were bringing this back up 12 years later,” McGowin said. “It was a very high-profile affair, and every time we open this up, it opens up old wounds.”
McGowin said she hopes viewers keep an open mind when they watch the episode and to remember there are two sides to every story.
