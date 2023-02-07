Panini Pete house

(Left to right) Johnny and Krystal Stewart stand in front of the new house that "Panini" Pete Blohme, the Baldwin County Home Builders Association Charitable Foundation and several community members helped build for them in Fairhope.

Because Johnny and Krystal Stewart have known restaurateur “Panini” Pete Blohme as a coworker and friend for more than a decade, Blohme’s P.R. Foundation and the Baldwin County Home Builders Association Charitable Foundation partnered to build and move the couple into a brand new home on Fairhope’s Morphy Avenue.

Dozens of people from across town attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community grill-out Monday night and showed the Stewarts how much they meant to them.

