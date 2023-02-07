(Left to right) Johnny and Krystal Stewart stand in front of the new house that "Panini" Pete Blohme, the Baldwin County Home Builders Association Charitable Foundation and several community members helped build for them in Fairhope.
Because Johnny and Krystal Stewart have known restaurateur “Panini” Pete Blohme as a coworker and friend for more than a decade, Blohme’s P.R. Foundation and the Baldwin County Home Builders Association Charitable Foundation partnered to build and move the couple into a brand new home on Fairhope’s Morphy Avenue.
Dozens of people from across town attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community grill-out Monday night and showed the Stewarts how much they meant to them.
Their donations and proceeds from beignet and beer sales helped the two nonprofits demolish the old house in which Johnny grew up and replace it with a brand new one for him and his new wife, Blohme said.
“It’s Johnny and Krystal’s house,” he said, “but you guys made it happen.”
Tina McGough, who taught the Stewarts when they were in middle school, said Johnny took care of his parents when he lived in the old house on the property. She explained his father was a Vietnam War veteran affected by exposure to Agent Orange, and his mother was also disabled.
“He always helped those who needed help,” McGough said. “They’ve been a couple since about the second grade, [and] now here they are in a very nice home thanks to all of you.”
The Stewarts both said the kindness of the community in helping build the house overwhelmed them.
“We are very blessed and thankful for everyone who pitched in buying all the beignet mix and beer and everything else,” Johnny said.
Chris Farlow with the Baldwin County Home Builders Association Charitable Foundation said the community’s support “changed this family’s life forever,” and the fundraising made it possible for the Stewarts to receive the keys to the house mortgage free.
“Fairhope will little note nor long remember what’s said here today,” Blohme said, paraphrasing Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, “but Fairhope should never forget what was done here today.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
