As Parrotheads around the world mourn Jimmy Buffett’s death on Sept. 1, two Mobilians hope they will flock to Dauphin Street Sunday afternoon and celebrate his life’s “lovely cruise” with a music-filled parade and a margarita-soaked afterparty.
The tribute to Buffett’s decades-long career as the founder and perfecter of the “trop rock” genre of music starts at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel on Royal Street at 3 p.m., with a parade down Dauphin Street beginning at 4 p.m., according to a Facebook event created by Joseph Brennan and John Killian.
“Come dressed in your best Parrothead attire or Jimmy Buffett costumes and be prepared to dance in the street behind Blow House Brass Band,” the event post reads. “Musicians of all kinds and any other brass bands are encouraged to bring their instruments and jam out in the second line as well. Bring the whole family!”
The foot parade will end at Moe’s Original BBQ a little more than half a mile down Dauphin Street, where musicians will play Buffett’s music as parade goers drink margaritas and eat cheeseburgers in tribute.
“Think of it like a Margaritaville open mic night,” the event post reads. “All are welcome to participate and perform their favorite Buffett song.”
Brennan, a freelance filmmaker based in Mobile, said he had two reactions to Buffett’s death when he woke up and heard the news Saturday morning. He was “heartbroken” at first, he said.
“My second thought a few seconds later was that Mobile needs to do something,” Brennan said.
With help from his friends in Mobile’s music scene and Killian, who coordinates events for Braided River Brewing Company, reaching out to downtown business leaders, Brennan said the parade came together quickly.
“People just started coming out of the woodwork,” Killian said. “We just felt like a son of Mobile needed to be honored.”
He and Brennan both expect a good crowd Sunday afternoon, pointing to Buffett’s influence as “the patron saint” of the Gulf Coast’s music and lifestyle.
“A lot of people love Jimmy Buffett, especially on the Gulf Coast,” Brennan said. “If the stars align, you could guess it could be a lot of people.”
Killian credited the Downtown Mobile Alliance, Mobile Police Department, Moe’s and the Riverview for making sure there are “no hitches” in the parade’s planning.
“Everyone who shows up can make it their parade,” Brennan said. “It's really about celebrating the undeniably amazing life of Jimmy Buffett, Mobile’s son.”
Vehicles, boats and “sea planes” are not allowed on the parade route. Golf carts, however, are allowed. Pets may not go inside Moe’s.
