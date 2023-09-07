Jimmy Buffett

As Parrotheads around the world mourn Jimmy Buffett’s death on Sept. 1, two Mobilians hope they will flock to Dauphin Street Sunday afternoon and celebrate his life’s “lovely cruise” with a music-filled parade and a margarita-soaked afterparty.

The tribute to Buffett’s decades-long career as the founder and perfecter of the “trop rock” genre of music starts at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel on Royal Street at 3 p.m., with a parade down Dauphin Street beginning at 4 p.m., according to a Facebook event created by Joseph Brennan and John Killian.

