For most Mobile County public schools that came into the new year without on-campus football stadiums, ground has already been broken on their future gridiron homes. But while four schools already see progress, one remains without so much as the first shovelful of dirt being turned.
At the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) Board meeting Monday, Oct. 24, more than a dozen parents and alumni of Williamson High School were in attendance to voice concerns about the stadium delays and the future of the school itself.
The group had hoped to address the board directly, but due to MCPSS policy, comments from the public must be scheduled via appointment beforehand. But while they might not have gotten a chance to speak to the board, they still expressed concern about what is and isn’t happening.
“We feel as though our kids are being mistreated,” Parent Lajill McNeil told Lagniappe. “They [the school system] are not giving us any answers. Our kids keep asking us what’s going on and we have no answers for them. And the school board is supposed to give us those answers to the questions we have about the stadium and why it’s not being built and why everyone else’s is being built.”
McNeil said she and others have yet to hear concrete updates from school officials regarding the stadium despite a meeting being held at the school earlier this month.
“We had a meeting at Williamson and they were supposed to let us know what was going on with the stadium,” McNeil said. “But nobody from the school board sent anyone there to explain [it] to everyone. When somebody promises you the stadium and we haven’t gotten it yet, we want to know what’s going on. We don’t know what else to do and that’s why we came down here to get an understanding.”
McNeil not only has concerns over the stadium, but she is also worried the school itself might be shut down if things continue to trend in its current direction.
“If it is not resolved, I’m worried that the school will be closed and I think that’s what their agenda is,” she said. “I think their agenda is to get rid of Pillans Middle School because the airport is being built there and they need that school property to build that airport. I’m worried they would turn Williamson High School into a middle school and then that gets rid of the need for a stadium.”
Despite those concerns, MCPSS Communications Director Rena Philips said closing Williamson is not on the table.
“There have been no talks of closing Williamson that I am aware of,” Philips said. “We are about to open a new wing at Williamson High School named after Lonnie Johnson. So we are still invested in Williamson High School.”
Regarding the stadium, Philips said there are multiple options currently on the table, but they are still early in discussions. She said those include a potential land swap between the city and MCPSS, or possibly even tearing down Ladd-Peebles Stadium and constructing a sportsplex to host football, baseball and soccer.
