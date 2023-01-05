Those looking to spend some late night time in a certain part of downtown starting this week might notice some changes to parking rules.
Starting Friday, parallel parking spots on Dauphin Street between Conception and Jackson streets will be closed off from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., Friday through Sunday. Those parked in the spots prior to 11 will need to move their vehicles prior to that time.
Carol Hunter, a spokeswoman for Downtown Mobile Alliance, said the move sprouted from discussions about how to better control congestion on the highly trafficked thoroughfare. Those discussions started in November or December, she said.
“It’s something we talked about a while back,” Hunter said. “It was part of discussions with Mobile Police Department on how to curb unruliness by maybe not allowing cars to park there.”
Noell Broughton, owner of several bars and restaurants, including Brickyard, said he’s all for the change.
“My thoughts on it are if this is what the city wants to do to help make the area safer then by all means shut them off,” he said.
Both Hunter and city spokesman Jason Johnson said the parking change has nothing to do with the shooting on New Year’s Eve that left one dead and nine injured. Instead, it is in response to pop-up “parties” at parked vehicles in the area. Johnson said the new policy, which includes recently installed signage, tightens restrictions that had already been put in place.
District 2 Councilman William Carroll, who represents downtown, said he was OK with the parking changes, especially given that the area in question is possibly the heaviest for pedestrian traffic in the city. The changes could be a result of discussions to make downtown more friendly for walkers. The city already closes off portions of Dauphin Street during the once-monthly LODA Artwalk event.
“There have been conversations about additional street closures even before New Year’s Eve,” Carroll said. “There have been conversations about making it more walker friendly. I don’t know what additional value it has, but it’s worth exploring.”
