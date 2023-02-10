Parole was denied to five men convicted in Mobile and Baldwin counties on Wednesday.

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) announced Thursday that parole was denied to:

JACKSON, ANTONIO JAJUAN.jpeg

JACKSON, ANTONIO JAJUAN
LAMAR, AARON L.jpeg

LAMAR, AARON L
MIMS, DANNY HAROLD JR.jpeg

MIMS, DANNY HAROLD JR
PHILLIPS, OSCAR DEANGELO.jpeg

PHILLIPS, OSCAR DEANGELO
RESTER, JOSHUA CLYDE.jpeg

RESTER, JOSHUA CLYDE

