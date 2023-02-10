Parole was denied to five men convicted in Mobile and Baldwin counties on Wednesday.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) announced Thursday that parole was denied to:
• Antonio Jajuan Jackson, 29 — Mobile
• Aaron L. Lamar, 33 — Baldwin
• Danny Harold Mims Jr., 35 — Baldwin, Jefferson
• Oscar Deangelo Phillips, 28 — Mobile
• Joshua Clyde Rester, 33 — Mobile
During the ABPP's Feb. 8 hearings, the board granted parole for three individuals and denied parole for 27 others. It also awarded pardons for six individuals and denied pardons for four others.
A full list of the parole decisions can be found here.
Jackson is serving an 97-month sentence in Easterling Correctional Center for first-degree possession of marijuana and distributing a controlled substance. He is scheduled to finish his sentence in July 2024.
Lamar is serving a 10-year sentence in the Bibb County Corrections Center for violating the sex offender registration law. He is set to be released in July 2024
Mims is serving a 20-year-sentence in Ventress Correctional Center for first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary. He is scheduled to be released in April 2036.
Phillips is serving a five-year sentence in Bibb County Correctional Facility for numerous gun- and drug-related charges out of Mobile County. He is scheduled to be released in January 2024.
Rester is serving a 15-year sentence in Ventress Correctional Center for numerous theft and burglary charges out of Mobile County. He is scheduled to be released in February 2025.
Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com
Reporting on crime, public safety, courts & Mobile County — Scott Johnson, 30, has spent the better half of the decade reporting Alabama news.
