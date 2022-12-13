Scattered strong thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Dr. Darren Pascavage is out as St. Luke’s Head of School.
According to his LinkedIn page, Pascavage was named head of St. Luke’s in July 2020, after spending just over three-and-a-half years as the founding head of school at Academy High in Champaign, IL.
Multiple sources familiar with the situation have confirmed to Lagniappe that Pascavage is no longer with the school. And he is no longer listed on their website.
The circumstances surrounding Pascavage’s departure are currently unknown.
A school official confirmed Suzy Banks has taken over as interim head of school.
Lagniappe attempted to reach out to multiple school officials as well as members of St. Luke’s Board of Trustees with only vice chair Tara Lockett answering the call. However, she immediately declined to comment.
Attempts to reach Dr. Pascavage were unsuccessful.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
