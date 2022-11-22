(Photo | Dale Liesch/Lagniappe) The Excelsior Band JOINED CHIEF SLAC IN welcomING an Amtrak inspection train to downtown Mobile Feb. 18, as part of a process aimed at BRINGING BACK passenger rail service to the Gulf Coast.
An agreement has been reached that could return passenger rail service to the Gulf Coast for the first time in nearly two decades.
The agreement would allow for rail service between New Orleans and Mobile to begin once again. The service had previously been severed after Hurricane Katrina wiped out parts of the rail service’s tracks in 2005.
A dispute between CSX, Norfolk Southern and Amtrak regarding the usage of railways if passenger rail was to be implemented forced Amtrak to petition the Surface Transportation Board [STB].
An oral argument was scheduled to be held on Nov. 30, but according to the motion filed with the STB yesterday, all parties involved in the matter are asking to stay the argument saying the settlement will "resolve the dispute."
"With the assistance of Board-sponsored mediators, the Parties have agreed upon a settlement that will — after several conditions are met in the coming weeks and months — completely resolve this dispute," the filing reads.
Federal mediators were brought in to attempt to get all sides to reach a settlement.
A joint statement released between Norfolk Southern, Amtrak, CSX and the Alabama State Port Authority confirms their support for reinstatement of service after mediation between the parties led to an agreement.
“We have collectively reached an agreement to support passenger and freight service in the Gulf Coast Corridor,” the statement reads. “The parties filed a motion today informing the Surface Transportation Board that a settlement agreement has been reached and asking that the case be held in abeyance while the parties execute the various conditions of that settlement agreement.”
Officials with the parties involved did not offer additional comments citing the “confidential nature of the settlement agreement,” according to the statement.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement he his "very happy" to see a settlement come together that does not impact cargo freight operations in a negative way.
"I am very happy to see that Amtrak, CSX, Norfolk Southern and the Alabama State Port Authority have reached a settlement that could allow passenger rail services to return to Mobile," Stimpson said. "The city has always supported Amtrak resuming service in Mobile, provided that it wouldn't negatively impact the cargo freight operations coming into and out of the Port of Mobile. We look forward to hearing more details about the proposed settlement in the near future."
It is now up the Surface Transportation Board to approve or deny the request made by the parties.
In a statement, Southern Rail Commission Chairman Knox Ross said the work to prepare for rail service to start can now begin with a settlement reached.
"I'm incredibly delighted by this settlement agreement, and we will continue to build on this momentum by working with all involved parties — Especially the communities who have been waiting so long for passenger rail — to prepare for service start," Ross said.
