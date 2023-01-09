New jobs are coming to Mobile County in the near future.
Per a press release from the Mobile County Chamber of Commerce, Peak North America USA is acquiring a local fabrication company which is projected to create 175 new jobs.
The $24 million project will also add a new state-of-the-art facility to the property located at 7555 Half Mile Road in Irvington.
“Peak North America USA is excited at the opportunity to expand its presence to the state of Alabama and specifically to Mobile County,” Peak North America’s CEO Brian Fehr said. “We will create a culture of safety, efficiency, enthusiasm and inclusivity for all our employees, with the intention of growing operations beyond projected forecasts, and we will use the local workforce and community to do so.”
Peak North America USA primarily provides construction, installation, fabrication and manufacturing services supporting the forest products industry. The state-of-the-art facility will focus on providing equipment and services, with a focus on sawmills, pellet plants and OSB plants according to the release.
The project was initially announced at the Industrial Development Authority of Mobile County meeting on Thursday, January 5 and renovations to the facility are expected to start this month.
“This investment will have a significant impact on the Irvington community and the wood products industry as a whole,” Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne said. “We are confident that Peak North America’s expertise in creating industrial solutions will make this project a success.”
Operations at the facility are scheduled to begin in June, 2023.
Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.
Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
